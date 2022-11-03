Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out – Vanderbilt University Athletics – Official Athletics Website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday.

Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their Ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.

For fans who have not yet purchased parking, rideshares to campus are highly encouraged. Game day parking is available on the Vanderbilt campus in the 25th Avenue Garage and West Garage. Payment is required upon entry at both garages.

In addition, parking garages near FirstBank Stadium that are not managed by Vanderbilt include the Kensington Garage and 2525 Garage. Prices and availability are determined by the operators of those garages.

For the most up-to-date information on parking, tailgating and other game day activities, visit VUCommodores.com/football-gameday.

For fans who have already purchased parking…

• Previously purchased parking passes (season and single-game) are still valid

• Watch your email for updates to traffic patterns and entry points

For fans who have not purchased parking…

• Rideshares are strongly encouraged

• Parking is available in Vanderbilt University–owned 25th Avenue Garage and West Garage (payment required upon entry, subject to capacity)

• Tailgating is not permitted in the parking garages

• Nearby garages not operated by Vanderbilt are the 2525 Garage and Kensington Garage (fees and availability subject to operator)

Vanderbilt has three more home games this season, starting with Saturday, Nov. 5, against South Carolina in the annual Salute to Service. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm at FirstBank Stadium.