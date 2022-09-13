Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed

The Renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ Friday was postponed by the Austin school district.

School district officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon, but a source cited low numbers and injury concerns for Northeast as a reason for the postponement.

Northeast began summer workouts with approximately 30 varsity players and have endured a handful of injuries during its 0-2-1 start, which included a 2929 with San Antonio Christian last week, per MaxPreps. LBJ is 2-1 after a grueling nondistrict schedule.

According to LBJ Coach Jahmal Fenner, the teams will try and make up the District 12-5A DII opener for both teams Sept. 23. Both teams have a previously scheduled bye that week.

LBJ and Northeast have a long and storied rivalry dating back to 1974, when LBJ began varsity competition and drew students that previously attended Northeast, which was known as Reagan High School until 2019. The Austin school district changed the school’s name because of the namesake’s ties to the Confederacy.

The teams played every year from 1974 to 2019, when UIL realignment dropped LBJ into Class 4A Division I for two years. LBJ returned to the Class 5A this season and joined Northeast in District 12-5A DII. Northeast held a 16-13-1 edge in the series until 2004, when LBJ began a 16-game winning streak in the series that coincided with Northeast’s struggles on the football field. LBJ won the previous three games from 2017-19 by a cumulative score of 176-0.

Despite the lopsided scores in recent seasons, the game remains a Homecoming of sorts for the community in Northeast Austin, which shares plenty of familial and friendly ties between the two schools. Fenner, who guided LBJ to last year’s Class 4A DI title game, is a 2000 Graduate of Northeast and helped the Raiders reach the second round of the state Playoffs as a senior.