Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed

The Renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ Friday was postponed by the Austin school district.

School district officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon, but a source cited low numbers and injury concerns for Northeast as a reason for the postponement.

Northeast began summer workouts with approximately 30 varsity players and have endured a handful of injuries during its 0-2-1 start, which included a 2929 with San Antonio Christian last week, per MaxPreps. LBJ is 2-1 after a grueling nondistrict schedule.

According to LBJ Coach Jahmal Fenner, the teams will try and make up the District 12-5A DII opener for both teams Sept. 23. Both teams have a previously scheduled bye that week.

