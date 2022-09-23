Football game between Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill postponed due to Threat

— Friday night’s rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School has been postponed due to threats made around the game.

According to letters sent from the Principals of both high schools and posted to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Facebook page, multiple students reported hearing a Threat of violence at the football game. The game was scheduled to be held on Friday night at Chapel Hill High School.

“While we have no concrete evidence at this time to suggest that a credible Threat exists, we have consulted with district leadership and made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s football game to a later date while we work with local law enforcement to continue an investigation, ” the message from the school district said.

A date for the makeup game has not been announced. The district also canceled all other after-school activities and athletic events scheduled for Friday.

“We appreciate the students who had the courage to speak up, and as a result, we immediately began to investigate,” the message to parents said.

Chapel Hill is 4-0 on the season while East Chapel Hill is 0-4.

Earlier this week, a written threat to Enloe High School in Wake County prompted extra security at the school on Friday. A message written on a wall at the school said, “Shooting up the school on 9-23-2022.” A joint investigation between security for Wake County Schools and Raleigh police found the Threat not credible.