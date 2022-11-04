FOOTBALL: Fertile-Beltrami overcomes Blackduck lead, rallies to win section title – Bemidji Pioneer

FARGO, ND — After a close first half, Fertile-Beltrami pulled away from the Blackduck football team to win the Section 6 9-Man Championship on Thursday afternoon at the Fargodome.

When the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime, it was a one-possession, six-point game. When the dust settled, the Falcons took the win 46-14.

An aggressive approach was key to establishing second-half momentum, FB Coach Brian Nelson said.

“The big thing was to wear them down a little bit,” Nelson said. “They’re pretty big and physical with their linebackers and defensive linemen. We just had to keep grinding and going at them. Eventually, some things broke open.”

Blackduck assumed a 14-12 lead in the second quarter, threatening to upset last year’s state runner-up and win the section crown for the first time in 43 years.

The Drakes’ first touchdown was a pitch-pass play from Evan Bilinski to Brennan Kortuem, who threw to an open Bryce Frenzel for a 47-yard score. They had never run the play before and didn’t practice it until Wednesday.

Blackduck’s Evan Bilinski carries against Fertile-Beltrami during the Section 6 9-Man Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

“It’s a good thing just having Athletes like we do,” Blackduck Coach Danny Hangaard said. “Brennan Kortuem is a really good athlete, Bryce Frenzel is a really good athlete. It’s something that we never ran through the year and we never ran in years past. We practiced it, literally, (Wednesday). But, we have really good Athletes who are really smart and able to put that stuff in on the fly.”

Ridge Flatness scored the other Blackduck touchdown — a 28-yard run — on the Drakes’ next drive, which wiped away an early 12-0 deficit and put Blackduck in the lead. But Fertile-Beltrami scored the final 34 points from then on out to repeat as section kings.

The Drakes close out 2022 with an overall record of 8-3, the most successful for the school in over two decades. Thursday’s section championship appearance is just the program’s second since 1998, and they came one step away from their first state berth since 1979.

“Obviously, right now, (the loss) is painful,” Hangaard said. “It’s upsetting and heartbreaking to see a senior class like this go. To see the care and the want-to out of this team was impressive. This team has come a long way. It’s the most wins we’ve had at our school in over 20 years. But, that happens not by accident. The senior class did phenomenal things throughout their career, especially in this past offseason. It’s all thanks to these upperclassmen. I’m just proud of them.”

Isaiah Wright scored the game’s first touchdown for the Falcons (10-0) on a 2-yard punch at the end of a 13-play, 68-yard drive.

Wright finished the day with 196 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard run in the third quarter and a 58-yard run in the fourth for the team’s final touchdown.

Fertile-Beltrami’s Isaiah Wright breaks away on a touchdown run against Blackduck during the Section 6 9-Man Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

“I thought Isaiah Wright had a monster game for us,” Nelson said. “So did our other running backs, as well.”

The Falcons’ backfield accumulated 409 yards on the ground with Wright, Brayden Werpy, Caiden Swenby, Derek Sorenson, Caleb Sather and Jonah Harstad all contributing.

Defensively, the Falcons fought their way into the Drakes’ backfield with multiple tackles for loss and Wesley Ramberg and Tucker Bolstad teaming up for three sacks.

“It’s been that way all year,” Nelson said. “Tucker Bolstad and Wesley Ramberg — who was hurt, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to play but he toughed it out — and Ryan Van Den Einde, those guys have quite a few sacks this year. I can’t say enough about those guys and our secondary. We rotated in some linebackers today, too. Coach (Craig) Larson does such a great job calling the defense.”

Swenby, Werpy and Swenson also scored touchdowns for Fertile-Beltrami.

Blackduck’s Bryce Frenzel upends Fertile-Beltrami’s Derek Sorenson (3) during the Section 6 9-Man Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Fertile-Beltrami’s Isaiah Wright (2) is tripped up by Blackduck’s Brennan Kortuem (21) during the Section 6 9-Man Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Fertile-Beltrami’s Brayden Werpy breaks away on a carry against Blackduck during the Section 6 9-Man Championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service