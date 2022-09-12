Football fans unable to watch DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket due to the website and app crashing

It is DirecTV’s final year as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the out-of-market sports package that broadcasts National Football League regular season games, and Let’s just say opening weekend isn’t off to a great start.

Reports of the Sunday Ticket website and app crashing were rampant Yesterday as customers were either locked out of the service, unable to sign in, experienced laggy feeds or received error messages that claimed they couldn’t stream because they were inside an NFL stadium when they weren’t.

DirecTV was not immediately available to comment to TechCrunch. The company told The Verge, “We’re aware some customers are unable to access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app. Our teams are working to resolve this, but in the meantime, we recommend satellite customers watch on TV.”

DirecTV is still reaching out to Twitter users about finding a solution to the problems.

DirecTV wasn’t the only service that crashed either. Viewers trying to watch NFL RedZone on Sling TV and YouTube TV experienced streaming issues. Even the newly launched NFL+ streaming service gave some subscribers trouble.

DirecTV has held the rights to Sunday Ticket since 1994, and it’s not the first time users have experienced streaming issues.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in July that the next Winner of the Sunday Ticket will be a streaming service and is going to be revealed in the fall.