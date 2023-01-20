Football Fans Are Loving Andy Reid’s Latest Food Quote – AthlonSports.com

Andy Reid

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Andy Reid is going viral for a quote about food.

Well known for his hilarious comments comparing food to football, the Kansas City Skipper is back in the news today.

Asked about his Chiefs playing a game in Germany next season, Reid had this tasty reply.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst.”

Thursday’s comments are simply the latest in a long line of food-related quotes produced by Reid in the past few years.

Ahead of last season’s Divisional round with the Chiefs set to square off with the Bills, Reid was asked if Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run might’ve made the team complacent.

