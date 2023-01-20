Football Fans Are Loving Andy Reid’s Latest Food Quote – AthlonSports.com

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Andy Reid is going viral for a quote about food.

Well known for his hilarious comments comparing food to football, the Kansas City Skipper is back in the news today.

Asked about his Chiefs playing a game in Germany next season, Reid had this tasty reply.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst.”

Thursday’s comments are simply the latest in a long line of food-related quotes produced by Reid in the past few years.

Ahead of last season’s Divisional round with the Chiefs set to square off with the Bills, Reid was asked if Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run might’ve made the team complacent.

Reid said, “If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too. Not much is going to stop you, so that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the Ultimate frosting and you’re going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can.”

What were Andy Reid’s plans following the aforementioned Super Bowl win?

“I’m gonna get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen, the biggest one, might be a double.”

Football fans are loving Reid’s latest food-related quote this Thursday.

“HE’S SO RELATABLE,” wrote one fan.

Some are expecting more food stories to come out of the Chiefs’ game in Germany next season.

Several others posted what they believed to be Reid’s reaction to the news.