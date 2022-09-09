FOOTBALL & FAMILY: Chris Smith heads home to Buffalo

Three current Crusader student-athletes played under Jerry at St. Francis: junior Offensive lineman Eric Schon, senior wide receiver Dominik Thomas and freshman cornerback Tommy Bestpitch. Bestpitch’s father, Tom, is a 2000 Graduate of Holy Cross; numerous other Crusaders have arrived on The Hill via St. Francis.

“Both of them are great Minds of the game and both of them put so much hard work and preparation into game days,” Schon said, when comparing the two Coach Smiths. “Being able to learn from both of them has been a great experience throughout my career.”

Schon quips: “Coach Smith’s dad still has the edge on him with game day fire, though.”

“We’re both loud, very loud,” Chris admits.

Of course, the similarities between the two Coach Smiths extend far beyond that.

“We pay attention to detail, we have a good feeling for the players,” Jerry said. “For myself, I treat all my players like they are my sons. I have all Chrises and Joeys and Laurens.”

And for Chris, his players are all Calvins and Nellies.

“The more I’ve come to practice and watched him and watched his interaction with the players, I see how much he genuinely cares about these young men,” Jerry added. “In order to do that, that means you have to put yourself out there, and you have to show who you really are.”

Just as Chris learned these values ​​growing up around football, Jerry is confident that Calvin and Nellie will learn the same morals as Chris and his siblings did.