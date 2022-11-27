Football Falls to Tulsa in Regular-Season Finale on Saturday

HOUSTON – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell hauled in nine receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown and a punt return score of his own, but it would not be enough as Tulsa took a 37-30 win inside TDECU Stadium on Saturday night.

Tulsa wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braylon Braxton with 8:13 left in the final quarter to break a tie and give the Golden Hurricane the lead for good.

After Tulsa kicker’s 38-yard field goal Zack Long gave the Golden Hurricane a 37-27 lead with 2:51 left, the Cougars moved to within 37-30 on Kyle Ramsey’s 23-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining.

However, the Golden Hurricanes fell on the ensuing onsides kick and knelt twice to end the game.

With the loss, the Cougars ended the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in American Athletic Conference play. Tulsa finished its season with a 5-7 mark and a 3-5 record in league play.

Saturday’s game started well for the Cougars when Dell hauled in a 49-yard punt after Tulsa’s initial possession and weaved his way through the Tulsa special teams for a 68-yard touchdown. Houston built a 14-3 lead after the first quarter before Tulsa rallied to tie the game at 17-17 by halftime.

In the second half, the Cougars managed only a pair of field goals from Ramsey.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will wait to learn their Bowl destination in the finale of their 2022 season.

