Football Falls to Rowan – Kean University

Glassboro, NJ (10/22/22) – The Kean University football team fell to host Rowan University, 17-10 on Saturday afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Rowan (5-2, 3-1 NJAC) jumped on top with their first possession, marching 57 yards on eight plays, capped by a John Maldonado five yard run for a quick 7-0 lead.

The Profs capitalized on a special teams miscue and with good field position made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Kean (2-6, 1-3 NJAC) cut the deficit in half three minutes later as the Cougars marched 75 yards down the field on six plays. Robbie Nungesser had pass completions of 11, 7 and 18 yards as well as 13 rushing yards during the drive. Kean also took advantage of 25 penalty yards by the Profs. Nasir Williams plunged one yard for the touchdown and Logan Matthews added the extra point with 8:47 to go in the quarter.

Rowan answered right back on their next possession and Jake Hurler kicked a 27 yard field goal to push the lead back out, now at 17-7.

Kean had an opportunity early in the third quarter, but their 28 yard field goal attempt was wide.

The Cougars last scoring opportunity came late in the contest, but the drive stalled in the red zone with less than a minute to go.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Nungesser was 21-of-40 for 252 yards in the air and an additional 27 yards on the ground.

Jake Zerillo had three catches for 59 yards.

Jamma Ndiaye had a team best 16 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss.

UP NEXT:

The Cougars have a bye week and will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, November 5th.