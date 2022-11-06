Football Falls to No. 5 Michigan

QB Gavin Wimsatt finished 14-of-29 for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to WR Sean Ryan in the first half. RU also scored on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by DB Max Melton which was recovered by DB Timmy Ward and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 5 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 55-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 in the second half before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win.

Trailing 7-0 with five minutes left in the opening quarter, Rutgers scored its first touchdown of the night thanks to its play on special teams. Melton blocked a punt by Brad Robbins at the UM 35-yard line, which was scooped up by Ward for a seven-yard touchdown return. The play tied the game at 7-7 with 5:04 remaining in the quarter. The Wolverines would add a touchdown at the end of the first for a 14-7 lead.

Pl Jude McAtamney drilled a 32-yard field goal to open the second quarter, making it just a 14-10 deficit with 13:33 on the clock. Both teams would trade possessions before the Scarlet Knights registered their longest scoring drive of the night. Wimsatt completed six passes during the series, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryan to put RU on top 17-14. WR Chris Long caught a 48-yard pass from Wimsett to highlight the impressive scoring drive.

RU’s defense would hold in the closing minutes of the half to take a lead into halftime. Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left, as the Scarlet Knights took their 17-14 lead into halftime.