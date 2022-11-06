Football Falls to No. 5 Michigan


Sean Ryan

52

Michigan
UM

9-0, 6-0

17

Rutgers
RUT

4-5, 1-5

52

17

Score By Quarters
Team 1 st 2nd 3rd 4th F
UM
Michigan 		14 0 28 10 52
RUT
Rutgers 		7 10 0 0 17

Well. 5 MICHIGAN 52 (9-0, 6-0), RUTGERS 17 (4-5, 1-5)
SHI STADIUM • PISCATAWAY, NJ
NOVEMBER 5, 2022 • ATTENDANCE: 51,117

PISCATAWAY, NJ –

Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 5 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 55-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 in the second half before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win.

QB Gavin Wimsatt finished 14-of-29 for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to WR Sean Ryan in the first half. RU also scored on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by DB Max Meltonwhich was recovered by DB Timmy Ward and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Trailing 7-0 with five minutes left in the opening quarter, Rutgers scored its first touchdown of the night thanks to its play on special teams. Melton blocked a punt by Brad Robbins at the UM 35-yard line, which was scooped up by Ward for a seven-yard touchdown return. The play tied the game at 7-7 with 5:04 remaining in the quarter. The Wolverines would add a touchdown at the end of the first for a 14-7 lead.

Pl Jude McAtamney drilled a 32-yard field goal to open the second quarter, making it just a 14-10 deficit with 13:33 on the clock. Both teams would trade possessions before the Scarlet Knights registered their longest scoring drive of the night. Wimsatt completed six passes during the series, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryan to put RU on top 17-14. WR Chris Long caught a 48-yard pass from Wimsett to highlight the impressive scoring drive.

RU’s defense would hold in the closing minutes of the half to take a lead into halftime. Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left, as the Scarlet Knights took their 17-14 lead into halftime.

Michigan was able to pull away in the second half to secure its ninth win of the season.

Rutgers heads back on the road Nov. 12 to face Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. The game time and television network will be announced following this weekend’s action.

