Football Falls to No. 5 Michigan
52
9-0, 6-0
17
4-5, 1-5
52
17
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|14
|0
|28
|10
|52
|
|7
|10
|0
|0
|17
Game Recap: Football |
SHI STADIUM • PISCATAWAY, NJ
NOVEMBER 5, 2022 • ATTENDANCE: 51,117
PISCATAWAY, NJ –Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 5 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 55-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 in the second half before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win.
QB Gavin Wimsatt finished 14-of-29 for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to WR Sean Ryan in the first half. RU also scored on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by DB Max Meltonwhich was recovered by DB Timmy Ward and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Pl Jude McAtamney drilled a 32-yard field goal to open the second quarter, making it just a 14-10 deficit with 13:33 on the clock. Both teams would trade possessions before the Scarlet Knights registered their longest scoring drive of the night. Wimsatt completed six passes during the series, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryan to put RU on top 17-14. WR Chris Long caught a 48-yard pass from Wimsett to highlight the impressive scoring drive.
RU’s defense would hold in the closing minutes of the half to take a lead into halftime. Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left, as the Scarlet Knights took their 17-14 lead into halftime.