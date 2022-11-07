Football Falls to No. 4 Michigan

Next Game: at Michigan State 11/12/2022 | Noon Big Ten Network Nov. 12 (Sat) / Noon at Michigan State

Well. 4 MICHIGAN 52 (9-0, 6-0), RUTGERS 17 (4-5, 1-5)

SHI STADIUM • PISCATAWAY, NJ

NOVEMBER 5, 2022 • ATTENDANCE: 51,117 PISCATAWAY, NJ – Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 4 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 52-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 heading into the third quarter before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win. – Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 4 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 52-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 heading into the third quarter before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win. QB Gavin Wimsatt finished 14-of-29 for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to WR Sean Ryan . RU also scored on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by DB Max Melton which was recovered by DB Timmy Ward and returned for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter. DB Avery Young posted a game-high 11 tackles with a pass breakup, while DL Ifeanyi Maijeh had a sack.

Trailing 7-0 with five minutes left in the opening quarter, Rutgers scored its first touchdown of the night on special teams. Melton blocked a punt by Brad Robbins at the UM 35-yard line, which was scooped up by Ward for a seven-yard touchdown return. The play tied the game at 7-7 with 5:04 remaining in the quarter. The Wolverines would add a touchdown at the end of the first for a 14-7 lead. PK Jude McAtamney drilled a 32-yard field goal to open the second quarter, making it just a 14-10 deficit with 13:33 on the clock. Both teams would trade possessions before the Scarlet Knights registered their longest scoring drive of the night. Wimsatt completed six passes during the series, capped by a three-yard touchdown pass to Ryan to put RU on top 17-14. WR Chris Long caught a 48-yard pass from Wimsett to during the eight-play, 68-yard march. RU’s defense would hold in the closing minutes of the half to take a lead into halftime. Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left, as the Scarlet Knights took their 17-14 lead into halftime.

Michigan countered with four touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away in the second half and secure its ninth win of the season.

DB Max Melton blocked his third punt of the season and fourth of his career. The last Scarlet Knights with three blocked kicks in a season were Justin Francis and Jamal Merrell in 2011.

blocked his third punt of the season and fourth of his career. The last Scarlet Knights with three blocked kicks in a season were Justin Francis and Jamal Merrell in 2011. Rutgers has now blocked five kicks in 2022 and 67 overall under head Coach Greg Schiano . DB Timmy Ward returned the loose ball for the touchdown, the 59th non-offensive score under Schiano and third this season.