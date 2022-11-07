Football Falls to No. 4 Michigan
52
9-0, 6-0
17
4-5, 1-5
52
17
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|14
|0
|28
|10
|52
|
|7
|10
|0
|0
|17
Game Recap: Football |
SHI STADIUM • PISCATAWAY, NJ
NOVEMBER 5, 2022 • ATTENDANCE: 51,117
PISCATAWAY, NJ– Despite a Halftime lead, Rutgers football (4-5, 1-5) lost to No. 4 Michigan (9-0, 6-0), 52-17, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights led 17-14 heading into the third quarter before the Wolverines pulled away for the road win.
QB Gavin Wimsatt finished 14-of-29 for 166 yards and a touchdown pass to WR Sean Ryan. RU also scored on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by DB Max Meltonwhich was recovered by DB Timmy Ward and returned for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
DB Avery Young posted a game-high 11 tackles with a pass breakup, while DL Ifeanyi Maijeh had a sack.
PK Jude McAtamney drilled a 32-yard field goal to open the second quarter, making it just a 14-10 deficit with 13:33 on the clock. Both teams would trade possessions before the Scarlet Knights registered their longest scoring drive of the night. Wimsatt completed six passes during the series, capped by a three-yard touchdown pass to Ryan to put RU on top 17-14. WR Chris Long caught a 48-yard pass from Wimsett to during the eight-play, 68-yard march.
RU’s defense would hold in the closing minutes of the half to take a lead into halftime. Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left, as the Scarlet Knights took their 17-14 lead into halftime.
Michigan countered with four touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away in the second half and secure its ninth win of the season.
- DB Max Melton blocked his third punt of the season and fourth of his career. The last Scarlet Knights with three blocked kicks in a season were Justin Francis and Jamal Merrell in 2011.
- Rutgers has now blocked five kicks in 2022 and 67 overall under head Coach Greg Schiano. DB Timmy Ward returned the loose ball for the touchdown, the 59th non-offensive score under Schiano and third this season.