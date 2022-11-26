Football Falls in Season Finale

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A disappointing end to a disappointing season.

Eastern Michigan broke open a tight game with three second-half touchdowns on Friday in handing Central Michigan a 38-19 season-ending loss before 14,213 at Rynearson Stadium.

It ended the Chippewas’ season 4-8, 3-5 MAC. Eastern Michigan is 8-4, 5-3.

“This (has been) a horrible season,” fourth-year CMU Coach Jim McElwain said. “We didn’t play well, we turned the ball over, we can’t make a field goal, can’t make an extra point – there’s all those things.

“At the same time, I never saw a quit in this team, in any of the games. That says something. There’s a lot of teams that would have just put their skirts up and went home and we didn’t do that.”

The Chippewas threw three interceptions and surrendered 437 yards in total offense. CMU entered the game with the worst turnover margin among all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

CMU trailed, 14-13, at halftime. Eastern scored two third-quarter touchdowns to go up 28-13.

“They just beat the hell out of us in the second half,” McElwain said. “At the end of the day they wanted it worse.”

With the Chippewas down 21-13 and facing second-and-9 at their own 25, quarterback Jase Bauer bolted 18 yards for a first down at the 43. The play was called back because CMU was called for illegal formation. On the next play, Bauer threw an interception.

Two plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone on the final play of the third quarter.

The sequence swung momentum to Eastern and the Eagles never let up.

The Chippewas finished with 229 total yards, 161 of it on the ground. Emanuel ran for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chippewa pass game produced just 68 yards and CMU could not slow an EMU run game that grew increasingly stronger throughout the game.

EMU’s Samson Evans rushed for 135 yards and quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 266 yards and three TDs.

Emanuel and Bauer combined to complete seven of 17 pass attempts for 68 yards. They were sacked a combined five times.

“it’s really disappointing especially for me because being a quarterback, everything’s supposed to be on you,” Emanuel said. “We’ve got to do better on my side. I feel like I disappointed the seniors; I didn’t want their last game to be a loss. It kind of leaves a sour taste in my mouth. It’s going to be a big motivation this offseason to push and get better, stronger, faster and just work from there.”

It was indeed a disappointing end, not only for the Chippewa seniors, but for the program in general that entered the season with high hopes despite losing a number of high-profile players, some to the NFL and others to the transfer portal.

Injuries took a major toll as well.

“I wouldn’t have guessed at the beginning of the year a lot of the guys who were on the field (today) would be on the field, but that’s the way a season goes,” McElwain said. “As I told the guys in (the Locker room), we’ve got a really good core of good young players. We’ve got to go have a good offseason and I told them to never forget this taste of losing to a team like this.

“I told them I love them. I love everybody in that locker room. Those are great kids. I told those guys first and foremost – I thanked them – I said, ‘you’ll be Chips forever.’ I want them to come back, I want them to come see us, I want them to be proud Chippewas and they’ve got a lot to be proud of. They’ve had a pretty darned good run since we’ve been here.”

Quarterback Trio

Bauer and Emanuel, along with sophomore incumbent Daniel Richardson settled into a three-man rotation at quarterback over the final four games of the season, although Richardson played sparingly in the final two games.

The trio proved extremely effective at times. CMU lost its final two games of the season, both to in-state MAC rivals EMU and Western Michigan, but the Chippewas did win the two games leading up to dates with the Broncos and Eagles.

The quarterback combo played a major role in both of those victories, first at Northern Illinois and then at home against Buffalo.

“They got some valuable experience and now they’ve got something to watch (when they) watch themselves on film,” McElwain said. “More importantly, they’ve got a chance this offseason to go compete and help this team be better.”

Emanuel finished the season with 496 rushing yards and Bauer had 312. They ranked second and fourth, respectively, in rushing yardage on the team. Emanuel led CMU with seven rushing touchdowns.

“I always feel that whatever Coach Petrino is doing is what’s best for us,” Emanuel said in reference to Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Paul Petrino . “When we get the opportunity to go out there we go out there and make plays, whether it be Daniel Richardson , Jase Bauer , Tyler Pape , we, it doesn’t matter. Coach P trusts us to make plays and that’s what we do.”

Senior Spokesman

Defensive tackle Robi Stuart was one of a number of Chippewas who played their final game in a CMU uniform on Friday.

“it’s been really difficult,” said Stuart, who earlier this week was named to the Academic All-District team and is now eligible for Academic All-America honors. “We’ve played some really good games and (done) some really good things to be really proud about.

“Other times it’s been really difficult and we’ve faced a lot of adversity. You’re going to face that in life though and it’s all about pushing through and overcoming and staying together.

“The young guys in that Locker room will learn from this. It puts a fire in your belly to come back better and be a better player. Overall, I hope they remember the feeling of the Lows because you’ve got to remember the Lows or else you’ll take it for granted.”

The Defense

Safety Trey Jones a sophomore, led the Chippewas with nine tackles, while linebacker Kyle Moretti another sophomore, finished with eight.

The Chippewas recorded two sacks – one by Ronald Kent Jr. the other by Quindario Lee – among seven tackles-for-loss.

Moretti finished the year with 94 tackles including 60 solos; both were team highs. Jones was second on the team with 85 tackles.