Football Falls At Southeastern – CCSU
The Central Connecticut football team fell 70-6 to host Southeastern Louisiana University Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA.
The Blue Devils continue a three-game road swing next Saturday, traveling to the University of Albany for a 3:30 pm contest
GAME INFORMATION
Score: Southeastern Louisiana 70, Central Connecticut 6
Records: CCSU (0-3; 0-1 NEC); Southeastern (1-2; 0-0 Southland)
Location: Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, LA
KEY MOMENTS
- After holding CCSU to a three-and out on the opening drive the Lions returned the ball to the Central 40 and scored three plays later
- Southeastern scored on its first five possessions of the game
- Shon Mitchell found Everett Wormley on the sideline for a score with 4:12 to play in the third, capping a six-play, 73-yard drive
BY THE NUMBERS
- Mitchell made his QB debut in the second half, and completed two passes, including a TD pass
- Nasir Smith finished with 69 all-purpose yards, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards
- Jahlil Brown had eight tackles and a QB hurry for the Blue Devils
- Five different receivers caught passes on the evening, with three apiece from Smith and Surratt
- The Central defense had five TFL’s in the game, with a sack coming from Luquay Washington
- Aidan Clark averaged 33 yards per punt, with a long of 45
NUMBER TO KNOW
3 – CCSU blocked three Southeastern PAT attempts
