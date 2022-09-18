Football Falls At Southeastern – CCSU

The Central Connecticut football team fell 70-6 to host Southeastern Louisiana University Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA.

The Blue Devils continue a three-game road swing next Saturday, traveling to the University of Albany for a 3:30 pm contest

GAME INFORMATION

Score: Southeastern Louisiana 70, Central Connecticut 6

Records: CCSU (0-3; 0-1 NEC); Southeastern (1-2; 0-0 Southland)

Location: Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, LA

KEY MOMENTS

After holding CCSU to a three-and out on the opening drive the Lions returned the ball to the Central 40 and scored three plays later

Southeastern scored on its first five possessions of the game

Shon Mitchell found Everett Wormley on the sideline for a score with 4:12 to play in the third, capping a six-play, 73-yard drive

BY THE NUMBERS

Mitchell made his QB debut in the second half, and completed two passes, including a TD pass

Nasir Smith finished with 69 all-purpose yards, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards

Jahlil Brown had eight tackles and a QB hurry for the Blue Devils

Five different receivers caught passes on the evening, with three apiece from Smith and Surratt

The Central defense had five TFL’s in the game, with a sack coming from Luquay Washington

Aidan Clark averaged 33 yards per punt, with a long of 45

NUMBER TO KNOW

3 – CCSU blocked three Southeastern PAT attempts