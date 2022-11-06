Football Falls at SMU is Saturday Night

Box Score DALLAS (AP) – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton Tune became the first player in school history to throw for 500+ yards and Rush for 100+ in a game, but it would not be enough in a wild 77-63 loss to American Athletic Conference SMU in Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday night.

Tune threw for a career-high 527 yards on 36-of-53 passing with seven touchdowns and added a team-high 111 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown run for the Cougars’ first points of the game.

Tune joined David Klingler, Jimmy Klinger and Andre Ware in Houston’s Seven-Touchdown Club. David Klingler reached the mark on three occasions in the 1990 season and holds the all-time school record of 11, also in 1990.

Wide receiver Nathaniel Dell hauled in 13 catches for 180 yards with a pair of touchdowns, while KeSean Carter added eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Matthew Golden added five catches for 105 yards and a score.

That group became only the ninth trio in school history to each record 100+ receiving yards in a game and the first since Marquez Stevenson (141), Courtney Lark (106) and Keith Corbin (104) accomplished the feat at Navy on Oct. 20, 2018.

The two teams combined for more than 1,300 yards of total offense with Houston holding a 710-642 lead. The 140 combined points were the most in an FBS regulation game in the AP poll era (since 1936).

With the loss, Houston fell to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in American Athletic Conference play. SMU improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in league play.

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home to play host to American Athletic Conference rival Temple at 2 pm, Saturday, inside TDECU Stadium. That game will be part of Heroes Night and will be presented by ICON Consultants.

