Football Falls at Ohio – Fordham University Athletics

Athens, Ohio – Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat threw for over 500 yards and tied his school record with six touchdown passes, while a senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis set a school record with 320 receiving yards and tied another mark with four receiving touchdowns. Only difference for this game is that it was Ohio who scored in the final minute to hand the Rams their first loss of the year, 59-52, on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

With the loss, Fordham falls to 3-1 while Ohio improves to 2-2.

DeMorat completed 27 of 35 passes for a career-high 503 yards and the six scores with Kokosioulis catching 13 passes for a school and Patriot League-record 320 yards and four touchdowns. DeMorat also became Fordham’s career leader in completions and passing yards in the game, surpassing the former marks set by John Skelton.

Defensively grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen led all tacklers with 16 stops, six solo, while a sophomore linebacker James Conway added 13, six solo, including one for a loss.

The Ram took a 49-38 lead on Kokosioulis’ fourth touchdown catch of the game late in the third.

After Ohio made it 49-46 with 14:13 remaining, a Brandon Peskin field goal bumped the Fordham lead to six, 52-46, at the 10:36 mark.

But the Bobcats scored with 52 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead, 53-52, and then scored on the final play of the game on a fumble recovery.

Takeaways

• The game was the third 500-yard passing game for a Fordham quarterback (the first two were by Mike Nebrich).

• Fordham was looking to open the season 4-0 for the first time since 2013 when the Rams opened with ten straight wins.

• It was the first meeting between Fordham and Ohio on the gridiron.

• The game was Fordham’s fourth in the Buckeye State, the first since a 2012 game at Cincinnati.

• The Rams are 2-4 all-time against teams currently in the MAC (Buffalo (1-2), Akron (1-0), Ball State (0-1), and Ohio (0-1)).

• The most recent Matchup with a MAC school was at Ball State in 2019.

• The game Featured two of the oldest Collegiate football programs (Fordham started in 1882 while Ohio football debuted in 1892).

• Peden Stadium, built in 1929, is the oldest football venue in the MAC and among the oldest in the nation.

By the Numbers

4 – Receiving scores for Fotis Kokosioulis tying the school record set by Javarus Dudley in 2003, and matched by Jason Caldwell in 2009 and Sam Ajala in 2013.

22 – Passing touchdowns in 2022 for Tim DeMorat already the eighth most in a season for a Ram quarterback.

26 – Career 200-yard passing games for Tim DeMorattying the record.

89 – Career touchdown passes for Tim DeMorat a school record.

170 – Career receptions for Fotis Kokosioulis moving him into seventh on the Fordham all-time list.

200 – Points scored by Fordham over the first four games.

203 – Career Solo tackles for Ryan Greenhagen fourth all-time at the school.

320 – Receiving yards by Fotis Kokosioulis a school and Patriot League record (former League mark was 319 by Lehigh’s Jason Cristino against Lafayette in 1991 and the former Fordham mark was 282 set by Sam Ajala versus Yale in 2013.

351 – Career tackles for Ryan Greenhagen third on the Fordham career tackles list.

503 – Passing yards for Tim DeMorat a career-high.

640 – Total offense for the Rams, their third straight 600+-yard game.

818 – Career completions for Tim DeMorat a new school record (old record was 802 by John Skelton (2006-2009).

1,805 – Passing yards for Tim DeMorat this season.

2,134 – Career receiving yards for Dequece Carter ninth place all-time at Fordham.

2,365 – Career receiving yards for Fotis Kokosioulismoving him to sixth on the all-time list for the Rams.

10,438 – Career passing yards for Tim DeMorat second all-time at Fordham, 58 yards behind John Skelton’s career record.

What’s Next?

• The Rams return to Jack Coffey Field to open Patriot League play by hosting the Georgetown University Hoyas next Saturday, October 1, at 1:00 pm

• It will be the 68th meeting between Fordham and Georgetown on the gridiron.

• The Rams lead the all-time series, which started in 1889, 41-23-3.

• Fordham won the last matchup, 41-20, in Washington, DC, on November 6 of last year as Tim DeMorat completed 22 of 38 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

• The Rams have taken eight of the last nine meetings.

• Fordham is 16-3 against Georgetown since the Hoyas joined the Patriot League in 2001.