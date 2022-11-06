Football Falls at Bridgewater 13-6

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Washington and Lee University football team fell at Bridgewater College 13-6 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest on Saturday afternoon.

Both the Generals (5-4, 3-3 ODAC) and the Eagles (8-1, 5-1) scored touchdowns, but missed the extra point, in the second quarter to have a 6-6 contest going into halftime. BC was able to find the endzone in their opening possession of the third and held W&L scoreless for the remainder of the game to prevail 13-7.

Harry Crutcher’s (Dallas, Texas /Cistercian) one-yard touchdown run capped an 80-yard drive that extended 14 plays. The series consisted of just over eight minutes of possession to put the Generals on top at the 4:17 mark of the second stanza.

That is Hildebrandt (Milton, Ga. / Fellowship Christian) rushed for 44 yards during that. scoring drive, including a game-long 28 yards up the left side.

The Generals’ point-after attempt was blocked by Bridgewater’s Tucker Harris.

The squads then traded possessions, a five play drive by BC, and a Generals’ three-and-out gave the Eagles the ball with 1:01 remaining in the opening half.

The punt resulted in the ball being placed at the WLU47 and the Eagles needed just 42 seconds and three plays to equalize the scoreboard. Jaylen Wood completed a 42-yard touchdown to Dylan Maclachlan down the right side for the six points. A false start moved the PAT back five yards and the attempt failed.

Out of the break, W&L was stifled after earning a first down on the Hildrebrandt Rush up the middle for 11-yards. A four-yard loss on the next snap put the offense at 2nd down with 14 yards to go. The Blue and White were unable to move the sticks and sent the punt team out.

Bridgewater then marched 77 yards on 15 plays to eat up 8:26 on the clock. Wood completed a short pass to the left for Freddie Watkins to record a 9-yard touchdown.

The Blue and White were unable to find the end zone through the remainder of the game.

The Eagles edged the Generals in total offense 262-225 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per play compared to W&L’s 3.9. WLU totaled 187 rushing yards.

Hildebrandt led the visitors on the ground with 76 yards, Alex Wertz (Sterling, Va. / Dominion) added 30 yards on seven carries.

Peter Davin (Kensington, Md. / Georgetown Prep) went 4-for-8 for 38 passing yards, Andrew Bland (Richmond, Va. / Douglas Freeman) tallied 36 of those with a long of 19-yards.

Defensively David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, Va. / McLean) totaled a game-high 12 tackles and the team recorded five tackles for loss including two sacks.

For the home team, Wood completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 115 yards and two touchdowns, Malcom Anderson was 5-of-8 and added 45 yards. The Eagles net 102 yards on the ground, Albert Mensah gained 46 yards on 13 attempts and Wood recorded 44 yards on 10 runs from the pocket.

Up next, the Blue and White will host Shenandoah University on November 12 for a 1 pm start. Prior to the contest, W&L will Honor the Seniors and their families for senior day.