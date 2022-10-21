Football facility to Honor donors, Soccer shutout

Auburn’s new football training facility will be called the Woltosz Football Performance Center and the weight room will be named the Creel Family Player Development Lab, Auburn announced Thursday afternoon.

The move comes in recognition of leadership gifts by the families that Auburn University’s Board of Trustees approved on Sept. 16.

The names Honor Walt and Ginger Woltosz, and Keith and Ginger Creel, members of Tigers Unlimited Foundation’s Pat Dye Society, Auburn Athletics’ highest level of giving.

“Once again, the Woltosz and Creel families have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to Auburn by their transformational giving,” interim Director of Athletics Rich McGlynn said. “These named spaces will serve as permanent reminders to football student-athletes, coaches and the Auburn family of their steadfast dedication and inspiring generosity.”

“We love Auburn,” Walt Woltosz said. “You look for things you can do to make the world a better place and certainly, to help make Auburn a better place.

“Athletics are often the front door to the University to people who don’t know much about Auburn. Academically, we’re at a very high level, but many only come to know that first through the Athletic programs.”

“Our commitment is to partner as much as we can, supporting the Athletic program, to help Auburn to continue to develop student-athletes to become productive members of society, both in business and outside of business,” Keith Creel said.

“It’s an investment in the University so they in turn can Invest in the students, enabling and equipping them to better serve society and the world, which is what Ginger and I believe we’re all truly called to do in our lives on this earth .”