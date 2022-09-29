Football Faces First Ivy League Test Against Princeton in Home Opener

NEW YORK – The Columbia football team will make its highly anticipated home opener when it hosts Princeton Saturday, September 24 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium for a 1 pm kickoff. The Lions and Tigers both sit at 2-0 as both schools begin Ivy League play. The game can be seen live on ESPN+, SNY and NBC Sports Philly+.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. For the second-straight season, Columbia has started 2-0 following its win over Georgetown.

2. Joe Green tossed a career-high 270 yards, adding a pair of touchdowns, in Columbia’s win at Georgetown.

3. The Lions enter Saturday’s Ivy League opener as the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 4.5 points over the first two games.

4. Rocco Milia’s The 93-yard pick six at Georgetown was a program record for Longest interception return for a touchdown and sits as the third Longest in the nation.

THE MATCHUP

After retaining the Lou Little Cup in the nation’s capital with a dominating 42-6 win over Georgetown (Sept 24), Columbia (2-0) finally opens up Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium when they welcome from New Jersey the Princeton Tigers (2-0) for both teams’ Ivy League opener. The Lions began the season 2-0 for the second-straight season and the Tigers come in having taken down Lehigh, 29-17, in their previous game.

Its the 91st meeting between the oldest and third oldest college football programs in the nation, and the Defending Ivy League Champion Tigers have won the previous three meetings. Columbia last beat the Tigers in 2017 and the last win at home for the Lions came in 2010 when Columbia beat Princeton 24-14.

LATE OPENER

Columbia’s home against Ivy League foe Princeton on Oct. 1 is the latest home opener for the Lions since 1975. Its the first time since 1975 the Lions have waited until October to open home and its the first time since 1998 that the Lions will open home against an Ivy League foe.

CIS HONORS

Following Columbia’s impressive win at Georgetown (Sept. 24), both Bryson Canty and Alex Felkins earned Ivy League Weekly honors. Canty was named the offensive player of the week after hauling in 138 yards and one touchdown on eight catches. While Felkins earned special teams player of the week honors with a pair of field goals from 48 and 35 yards out to go along with a perfect 4-4 day in extra points.

HOYA MANIA AND BRINGING HOME LOU

The Lions won their second game of the season in a 42-6 drubbing of Georgetown in the nation’s capital on Sept. 24. Columbia’s defense was a force, holding the Hoyas to zero yards of total rushing, the fifth time the Lions have allowed less than 50 yards rushing since 2015. Rocco Milia set a program record with a 93-yard return of an interception and his pick, the last of the game, was one of three for the Lions on the day.

Offensively, the Lions were led by Joe Green’s career-day of 270 yards passing and the Lion quarterback added a pair of touchdown passes to his resume on the day. While on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns scored by Joey Giorgi and Malcom Terry II, along with Ty’son Edwards’ team-high 77 yards rushing gave Columbia 201 yards on the ground as they retained the Lou Little Cup for the second-straight year.

MUST SEE TV

Columbia has partnered with SportsNet NY (SNY) to televise two games, the Lions’ home-opener against Princeton on October 1 and Homecoming against Dartmouth on October 22. This is the fifth consecutive year Columbia will be Featured on the regional sports leader. With a total distribution of nearly 11 million homes, SNY is available to viewers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a regional reach of 8.0 million households. Combined with national coverage on DIRECTV, Verizon FiOS, and AT&T U-Verse, SNY’s total distribution is 11 million homes. SNY is the official television home of the New York Mets, New York Jets, and all things New York sports. As New York’s leader in local sports TV coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through several nightly sports and entertainment programs.

BUY TICKETS FOR UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.gocolumbialions.com/tickets or calling 888-LIONS-11.

FOLLOW THE LIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

