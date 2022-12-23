Football Edition celebrates the World Cup with record-breaking participation

Bitget

Over 32,000 users took part in various competitions sharing a total Rewards pool of 565,000 USDT

Victoria, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading crypto exchange, Bitget, announces the conclusion of its biannual trading tournament, King’s Cup Global Invitation (“KCGI”): Football Edition with a record-breaking participation. Hosted from Nov 21 to Dec 19, a total of 32,174 participants joined the tournament in team battle, individual competition and Invitational competition. The tournament recorded the highest participation this time since the event debuted, and all the winners took home a Rewards pool of more than half a million USDT combined.

The KCGI tournament is a biannual Futures trading tournament Hosted by Bitget, and this season’s tournament was given a football theme because of the World Cup and the company’s partnership with the legendary Argentinian football star, Leo Messi. To Engage users in the World Cup football craze, the company prepared various football-related prizes and activities, including football fan tokens, Messi Autographed jerseys, trophies, predict World Cup Winner games and giveaways.

Players were given the option to participate in KCGI in three competition modes. Here are the final results:

Team Battle: the top 5 winning teams generated a total of more than 1,450,000 USDT profit with 1,731.24% P/L ratio in the competition period

Invitational Competition: the top 5 leaders of the Invitational Competition invited 789 members altogether

Individual Competition: the top 5 users in the Individual Competition earned close to 230,000 football points by completing various daily tasks on the platform including completing KYC, registration, inviting friends, etc.

All of the winning parties shared a total prize pool of 565,000 USDT.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments, “KCGI is one of our major spotlights throughout the year. The tournament this time is Hosted during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where Argentina and our partner Leo Messi are crowned as winners. Congratulations to all the winners in KCGI, Messi and Argentina team! We are glad to have the opportunity to Engage Bitget users with the World Cup and stand with Messi throughout his journey to the Championship.”

“In the midst of a bear market and slow market sentiment, Bitget is also investing efforts into Perfecting our product offerings. In line with the sense of community we all felt during the World Cup and KCGI, we have rolled out a few products recently to upgrade users’ social trading experience, including Shark Fin, Spot margin trading, DCA trading strategy, and so on, as well as announced measures to protect our users’ assets with the Bitget Protection Fund and our fully transparent Merkle tree Proof of Reserves information. We do these all to improve our internal strength and security while providing maximum transparency, in hopes of Rebuilding the industry and setting Forth a good example.”

About KCGI

The King’s Cup Global Invitation (KCGI) is a biannual global crypto Futures trading competition Hosted by Bitget. KCGI 2022: Football Edition ran from November 21 to December 19, 2022. It consisted of three competing formats: Team Battle, Individual Competition, and Invitational Competition.

Debuted in 2021, the appeal of KCGI has drawn overwhelming responses as the last three competitions recorded over 44,000 participants in total from the world over. Stay tuned for the next tournament to be scheduled in mid-2023.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing a secure, one-stop trading solution to users and aims to increase crypto adoption through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Leo Messi, the Italian leading football team Juventus, and official eSports events Organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com .

