Football Earns Seven CSC Academic All-District Honors

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2022 Academic All-District Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, were announced on Tuesday, and Washington and Lee University had seven named to the District 5 team.

Harry Crutcher (Dallas, Texas / Cistercian), Jonathan Gagnon (Leesburg, Va. / Potomac School), Robert Harvey (Lenk im Simmental, Switzerland / Gymnasium Thun), Connor Lehman (Weston, Mass. / Weston), By Stephen Murr (Fort Worth, Texas / Fort Worth Country Day), Robert Poindexter (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett) and Alex Vaught (Roanoke, Va. / Roanoke Catholic) were all named to the Academic All-District team. College Sports Communicators, formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

In order to be eligible to be nominated to the Academic All-District, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve on their respective team with at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Crutcher, a senior running back has found the endzone eight times in his 25 contests in the Blue and White and averaged 3.9 yards per carry this season and is an accounting major. Over his senior season he collected 337 yards on the ground and 39 receiving yards on just three catches.

Defensive end Gagnon forced two fumbles in his senior season and deflected a pass attempt. In his two seasons on defense, the Biochemistry senior has three career sacks for 7 yards and helped hold opponents to just 112.1 rush yards per game.

Harvey, a senior Economics major made 15 Solo stops and 19 Assisted tackles on the defensive line. Over his career, he posted 13.5 tackles for loss for 36 yards and 5.5 sacks for 20 yards with two passes defended at the line.

Lehman, a sophomore defensive back has recorded an interception, a pass break-up and seven total tackles. His interception was returned for 63 yards, and he also serves as a kick returner, who has run for 235 yards on seven attempts for an average of 33.6 yards per return.

Murrin, the starting quarterback, ran in seven touchdowns and threw for two this season and led the offense to an average of 349.2 yards per contest. On the ground, the junior accounting major averaged 57.9 yards per game. His season-high 137-yards came against Hampden-Sydney and he recorded 177 passing yards against Randolph-Macon.

A senior Economics major, Poindexter, recorded 34 total tackles during the 2022 season with 10 Solo tackles. He deflected a pair of passes, recovered a fumble and sacked opposing quarterbacks 2.5 times for 15 yards.

Vaught, a senior tight end, rounds out the selections for the Blue and White. Used primarily in the blocking game, Vaught has played in 27 contests through his career and recorded eight receptions and a pair of touchdowns over his career, and averaged 31.8 yards per catch. This year he racked up 127 yards on three catches with a length of 67 yards. In the classroom, Vaught is a Business Administration and Cognitive and Behavioral Science double-major.

With their selections, these seven Generals will now move onto the national ballot where they have a chance at garnering Academic All-America honors. The CSC Academic All-America Football Teams will be announced in December.



