Football Drops Opener at New Mexico

Box Score Albuquerque, NM – The University of Maine football team began the 2022 season with a loss at the University of New Mexico, 41-0 Saturday night.

The Black Bears defense forced two turnovers and collected two sacks on the evening.

Xavier Nurse got the defense off the field early as he corralled a tipped pass by Adrian Otero off of the throw by Miles Kendrick.

Brian Lee Jr. kept the defensive pressure Rolling as he picked up a 10-yard sack on a 4th and 3 play on the Maine 7-yard line, getting the roll back into the hands of the offense.

The Lobo’s would get on the board first as Sherod White scored on a 4-yard rush just 7 seconds into the second quarter.

Luke Wysong would make it a 14-0 Lobos lead as he scored a 13-yard rush.

The Lobos would score for a third time in the second quarter as Miles Kendrick connected with Luke Wysong for a 10-yard score.

Kahzir “Buggs” Brown would give the defense their second pick of the first half as he had a perfect read on the pass intended for Luke Wysong.

The Lobos got the scoring going in the second half as Sherod White scored on a 3-yard rush.

Jah’Mar Sanders found the endzone on a 10-yard rush for the Lobos to give them their second touchdown of the third quarter.

Miles Kendrick connected with Geordon Porter for a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Joe Fagnano finished the evening completing 12 of his 27 passes for 96 yards. Tavion Banks led the rushing department with 22 yards on five carries. Shawn Bowman racked up 40 receiving yards on three receptions.

The Black Bears (0-1) return to Orono for the home opener against Colgate on Saturday, September first. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM

-UMaine-