Football Drops Home Opener to Kansas

Next Game: Rice 9/24/2022 | 5 p.m Sept. 24 (Sat) / 5 pm Rice History

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Football team dropped a high-scoring affair in the program’s home opener to future Big 12 opponents Kansas 48-30 Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars (1-2) scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives before the Jayhawks (3-0) battled back with 28 unanswered points entering the half.

On its first possession, Houston punched its way into Enemy territory and capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass from running back Ta’Zhawn Henry is a screen pass from the quarterback Clayton Tune . With 107 receiving yards, Henry became the first Houston running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark since Charles Sims did so on Oct. 18, 2012, at SMU (114 yards).

After forcing the Jayhawks into back-to-back three-and-outs, the Cougars capitalized on excellent field position again as running back Brandon Campbell broke Loose on a 40-yard Rush into the end zone to double the lead at 14-0.

On the ensuing possession, the Jayhawks began a 28-point scoring run as quarterback Jalon Daniels found the end zone on a 12-yard rush to cut the deficit in half at 14-7.

An 8-yard touchdown rush by running back Daniel Hishaw tied the game before a weather delay in the second quarter halted play for 1 hour, 9 minutes due to lightning.

Upon the continuation of play, Kansas reached the end zone on its first play from scrimmage to take its first lead of the game at 21-14. Daniels found running back Torry Locklin on Kansas’ next possession to give the Jayhawks a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Houston produced a strong drive to start the second half, going 69 yards on 10 plays as Henry raced to the left side of the goal line for his second touchdown of the afternoon on a 1-yard rush to cut the deficit to 28-21.

Following up on the Cougar drive, the Jayhawks pushed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that saw Daniels post his second rushing touchdown of the day to put Kansas up two scores at 35-21.

Daniels scored his fifth touchdown of the game in the third quarter as Kansas doubled its lead at 42-21 on an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Casey.

Tune orchestrated a 75-yard drive on five plays and used his legs to score on a 14-yard rush as Houston trailed 42-27 late in the third quarter.

Defensive back Gervarrius Owens tallied his 150th career tackle on Kansas’ first drive of the second quarter as he finished with nine tackles on the day.

Ta’Zhawn Henry became the 31st Cougar all-time to record a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in a single game and the first since his teammate Alton McCaskill IV at Rice in 2021.

Tune’s rushing touchdown in the third quarter marks 81 career touchdowns, propelling him into a tie for fifth all-time in program history with Andre Ware (1987-89).

UP NEXT

The Cougars continue their three-game homestand when they meet crosstown rival Rice at 5 pm, Saturday, inside TDECU Stadium in the battle for the Bayou Bucket. The Cougars have won their last six games against the Owls dating to 2009.

Fans may purchase season tickets, mini-plans and single-game tickets for that game and for all remaining home games by clicking here and following the appropriate links.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023.

Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN The 46ers and The HUDDLE

Fans are invited to join the 46ers and the Huddle to directly support Houston Football. Members provide financial support directly to Houston Football for needs beyond the operating budget. For more information about the 46ers and the Huddle, call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) or click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow Houston Football on Twitter and Instagram at @UHCougarFB, and “Like” Houston Cougar Football on Facebook.

– UHCougars.com –