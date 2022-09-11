Football Donates Signed Helmet For 9/11 Stairclimb Event

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts football program has donated a signed helmet to The Library Volunteer Fire Company for the South Park 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb, which will be held on Sunday, September 11, the 21St anniversary.

The Library Volunteer Fire Company services the Township of South Park, Pennsylvania, while also assisting the surrounding communities of Union Township and Bethel Park, through mutual-aid agreements, as well as other fire companies in times of need. During the Stairclimb event, Sponsored by Fire Force and MSA Safety Incorporated, the Library VFC will climb to Honor the 343 fallen firefighters and other first responders, while helping families of fallen firefighters.

The event will hold a raffle to help in fundraising efforts. All proceeds from the event and the raffle go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation was created by Congress in 1992 to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters. The mission of the Foundation is to Honor and remember America’s fallen fire Heroes and to provide resources to assist their families in Rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.