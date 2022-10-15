Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois
7
0-6, 0-3
30
5-2, 4-0
0-6, 0-3
7
30
5-2, 4-0
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|
|14
|9
|7
|0
|30
Game Recap: Football | | By Tom Weber, SIUSalukis.com
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-27 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday.
SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. scored all four of Southern’s touchdowns, plunging across the goal line on runs from 6, 3, 1 and 5 yards out.
The Salukis (5-2, 4-0) won their fifth-straight game and remained tied atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings with South Dakota State, which upset No. 1-ranked North Dakota State today.
Another record fell at the end of the first quarter, as fans throughout the stadium cracked open 7Up cans to set a record for ‘Most people opening drink cans simultaneously’. A Guinness Book of World Records representative was on hand to verify the results, as more than 10,000 fans filled the stadium.
MORE TO COME…