Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-27 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday.

SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. scored all four of Southern’s touchdowns, plunging across the goal line on runs from 6, 3, 1 and 5 yards out.

The Salukis (5-2, 4-0) won their fifth-straight game and remained tied atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings with South Dakota State, which upset No. 1-ranked North Dakota State today.

Another record fell at the end of the first quarter, as fans throughout the stadium cracked open 7Up cans to set a record for ‘Most people opening drink cans simultaneously’. A Guinness Book of World Records representative was on hand to verify the results, as more than 10,000 fans filled the stadium.

MORE TO COME…