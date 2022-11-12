Football Defeats Penn; Finishes Campaign Undefeated on Road

Next Game: Yale 11/19/2022 | 12:00 PM ESPNU WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 Nov. 19 (Sat) / 12:00 PM Yale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard football put its undefeated road record on the line and emerged with a convincing 37-14 at Penn on Saturday. The Crimson improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy League, while the Quakers, who entered the day unbeaten at home, fell to 7-2 and 4-2 in the Ivy.

How it Happened

Quarterback Charlie Dean threw three touchdown passes in the first half, which helped the Crimson take a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

threw three touchdown passes in the first half, which helped the Crimson take a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann is a perfectly placed ball to the back right corner of the endzone with 4:53 left in the first quarter to get the visitors on the scoreboard. The 18-yard TD was Odermann’s first of the season.

is a perfectly placed ball to the back right corner of the endzone with 4:53 left in the first quarter to get the visitors on the scoreboard. The 18-yard TD was Odermann’s first of the season. Penn leveled the score with 1:00 to go in the first, but Dean broke the tie with 9:46 remaining in the second quarter when he found Joe Young on the right side. The senior wideout broke a tackle and fought his way into the end zone. Similar to Odermann, the 29-yard TD reception was his first of 2022.

on the right side. The senior wideout broke a tackle and fought his way into the end zone. Similar to Odermann, the 29-yard TD reception was his first of 2022. Jonah Lipel connected on a 42-yard field goal with 2:23 left before halftime, putting Harvard ahead, 17-7.

connected on a 42-yard field goal with 2:23 left before halftime, putting Harvard ahead, 17-7. Less than two minutes later, Dean found Tyler Neville for a 14-yard touchdown with 27 seconds on the clock, pushing the Crimson a 24-7 Halftime lead. For Neville, the scoring grab was his third of the campaign.

for a 14-yard touchdown with 27 seconds on the clock, pushing the Crimson a 24-7 Halftime lead. For Neville, the scoring grab was his third of the campaign. When the action resumed, Dean wasted no time recording his fourth TD pass of the afternoon. The signal caller found Haven Montefalco for a six-yard score just 1:45 into the second half.

for a six-yard score just 1:45 into the second half. Penn answered with a TD nearly three minutes later, but Lipel was successful from 25 yards in the third quarter and added a 23-yarder in the fourth to provide the final margin.

Harvard Highlights

Dean set career highs with four touchdowns (tied), 29 completions and 316 yards.

Aidan Borguet rushed 20 times for 117 yards. It marked the first time in his career that he hit the 100-yard plateau in three straight games.

rushed 20 times for 117 yards. It marked the first time in his career that he hit the 100-yard plateau in three straight games. Borguet has 1,120 rushing yards this season to move up from No. 11 to No. 6 on the Harvard single-season rushing list.

The four passing touchdowns are tied for the most in a single game this season, matching the performance vs. Brown.

Jack Bill had a career-high six catches and 79 yards receiving.

had a career-high six catches and 79 yards receiving. James Herring , Jack McGowan and Kobe Joseph led the team with four tackles apiece.

, and led the team with four tackles apiece. Truman Jones , Thor Griffith and David Madzivanika each had one sack. Harvard has had three sacks in each of the last two games.

, and David Madzivanika each had one sack. Harvard has had three sacks in each of the last two games. Harvard held Penn to just nine yards rushing after entering the game averaging 114.9 per outing.

The Crimson outgained Penn on offense, 458-286. The Quakers entered the game averaging 362.0 yards on offense.

Up Next

Harvard Returns home on Saturday, Nov. 19, to face Yale in the 138th playing of The Game. Kickoff at Harvard Stadium is slated for noon ET, with the contest airing live on ESPNU.