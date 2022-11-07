Football Creeps Up to 14th in Coaches Poll
Ryan Thorpe
Football
Ryan Thorpe, Associate AD for Communications
WACO, Texas – The UIndy football team continued to climb up the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, inching up one spot to No. 14 in this week’s edition. Owners of an 8-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in GLVC play, the Greyhounds moved up the rankings for the third consecutive week.
UIndy’s opponent in the upcoming regular-season finale, Truman State University, earned the 20th spot in the rankings, setting up a top-20 Showdown this Saturday for the conference title and potentially a playoff spot as well.
AFCA DIVISION II COACHES POLL
|RK
|SCHOOL (1st-place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|PREV
|1.
|Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (28)
|10-0
|748
|1
|2.
|Angelo St. (Tex.) (2)
|10-0
|722
|2
|3.
|Shepherd (W.Va.)
|10-0
|682
|3
|4.
|Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|10-0
|655
|4
|5.
|Pittsburg St. (Kan.)
|10-0
|633
|5
|6.
|Ferris St. (Mich.)
|8-1
|596
|7
|7.
|West Florida
|8-1
|560
|8
|8.
|Benedict (SC)
|10-0
|532
|9
|9.
|Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|9-1
|496
|10
|10.
|Northwest Missouri St.
|8-2
|459
|11
|11.
|Colorado School of Mines
|8-2
|427
|12
|12.
|Delta St. (Miss.)
|9-1
|389
|6
|13.
|Ashland (Ohio)
|8-1
|383
|14
|14.
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|8-1
|357
|15
|15.
|Virginia Union
|9-1
|325
|16
|16.
|West Georgia
|7-2
|296
|19
|17.
|Harding (Arch.)
|8-2
|254
|T-17
|18.
|Davenport, Mich.
|8-1
|239
|13
|19.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|8-1
|234
|T-17
|20.
|Truman (Mo.)
|8-1
|202
|21
|21.
|Newberry (SC)
|8-2
|148
|22
|22.
|Emporia St. (Kan.)
|8-2
|136
|23
|23.
|Minnesota St.
|8-2
|101
|24
|24.
|Henderson St. (Ark.)
|8-2
|46
|NO
|25.
|Winona St. (Minn.)
|8-2
|36
|NO
Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (NC), 35; Wayne St. (Neb.), 23; Assumption (Mass.), 8; Notre Dame (Ohio), 7; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 6; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 4; Fort Valley St. (Ga.), 4; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 3; New Haven (Conn.), 2; Fayetteville St. (NC), 1; Tuskegee (Ala.), 1.