Football Creeps Up to 14th in Coaches Poll

WACO, Texas – The UIndy football team continued to climb up the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, inching up one spot to No. 14 in this week’s edition. Owners of an 8-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in GLVC play, the Greyhounds moved up the rankings for the third consecutive week.

UIndy’s opponent in the upcoming regular-season finale, Truman State University, earned the 20th spot in the rankings, setting up a top-20 Showdown this Saturday for the conference title and potentially a playoff spot as well.

AFCA DIVISION II COACHES POLL

RK SCHOOL (1st-place votes) REC PTS PREV 1. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (28) 10-0 748 1 2. Angelo St. (Tex.) (2) 10-0 722 2 3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 10-0 682 3 4. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 10-0 655 4 5. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 10-0 633 5 6. Ferris St. (Mich.) 8-1 596 7 7. West Florida 8-1 560 8 8. Benedict (SC) 10-0 532 9 9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 9-1 496 10 10. Northwest Missouri St. 8-2 459 11 11. Colorado School of Mines 8-2 427 12 12. Delta St. (Miss.) 9-1 389 6 13. Ashland (Ohio) 8-1 383 14 14. Indianapolis (Ind.) 8-1 357 15 15. Virginia Union 9-1 325 16 16. West Georgia 7-2 296 19 17. Harding (Arch.) 8-2 254 T-17 18. Davenport, Mich. 8-1 239 13 19. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 234 T-17 20. Truman (Mo.) 8-1 202 21 21. Newberry (SC) 8-2 148 22 22. Emporia St. (Kan.) 8-2 136 23 23. Minnesota St. 8-2 101 24 24. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-2 46 NO 25. Winona St. (Minn.) 8-2 36 NO

Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (NC), 35; Wayne St. (Neb.), 23; Assumption (Mass.), 8; Notre Dame (Ohio), 7; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 6; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 4; Fort Valley St. (Ga.), 4; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 3; New Haven (Conn.), 2; Fayetteville St. (NC), 1; Tuskegee (Ala.), 1.