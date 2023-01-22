Football Cohort Helps Ivy League All-Stars Beat Japan in Dream Bowl, 24-20

TOKYO – A group of eight Harvard football student-athletes helped the Ivy League All-Stars beat Japan, 24-20, in the Dream Bowl at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The Ivy League All-Stars took a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead 7-6 at halftime. With the Ivy League team holding a 17-12 lead Midway through the third quarter, Japan gained its first lead of the game at 20-17 heading to the fourth quarter. The Ivy League All-Stars scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:06 left to play.

Six of the Crimson’s eight student-athletes in the Ivy League delegation served as starters in the game, including five on the defensive side of the ball. Harvard starters included Jack Bill (WR), David Madzivanyika (DL), North Peters (DL), Solomon Egbe (LB), Khalil Dawsey (DB), and Victor Tademy (DB). Diakite in slide (DB) and Kobe Joseph (LB) also competed in the game.

Bill totaled 104 all-purpose yards in the contest, tallying one kickoff return for 63 yards, one reception for 28 yards, and one rush for 13 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Egbe posted five tackles (two solo, three assists), Joseph notched four tackles (two solo, two assists), Dawsey registered two Solo tackles and a pass defended, Diakite added two tackles, and Peters chipped in one tackle.

ESPN+ will feature a full replay of the game in the coming days.

The game culminated a week-long trip for the Ivy League delegation, which included several cultural experiences during the group’s time in Japan.

