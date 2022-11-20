Football Closes Out Regular Season with Win over Colgate

Gallery: (11-19-2022) Football vs. Colgate

Bronx, NY – It was Senior Day for the 2022 Fordham University football Squad today. It would be hard to determine which senior had the best day. Was it quarterback Tim DeMorat , who matched a school record with six touchdown passes? Or maybe a running back Trey Sneed , who gained a career-high 230 rushing yards? Perhaps it was a wide receiver Dequece Carter , who caught 14 passes for 218 yards and two scores, both career-highs? Whoever it was they made sure that the Rams closed out the regular season on a high note, defeating Colgate University, 52-38, in a Patriot League game on Jack Coffey Field.

With the win, Fordham, who entered the game ranked 14th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches poll, improves to 9-2 overall, 5-1 in the Patriot League, while Colgate falls to 3-8 overall, 2-4 in the League .

DeMorat completed 33 of 51 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns and brought his career total to 120, breaking the Patriot League career record of 117 set by Holy Cross’ Dominic Randolph (2006-2009). The 454 yards also brings his season total to a new school record of 4,561.

Carter’s 218 receiving yards brings his season total to 1,115 as he is one of three Fordham receivers to amass more than 1,000 receiving yards this year. They joined Seniors Fotis Kokosioulis (1,180) and MJ Wright (1.061). Speaking of Kokosioulis he caught two scoring passes today to bring his career total to 35, breaking the school record of 34 by Javarus Dudley (2000-2003), and his season total to 14, tying the Fordham record.

Sneed rushed 30 times for 230 yards and a score, tying for the 14th best single game rushing performance all-time at Fordham. The 230 yards bring his season total to 1,002 as he becomes the tenth player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

On the defensive side, grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen made ten total tackles to bring his career total to 415, surpassing Mark Blazejewski’s school mark of 409 set from 1988-1992.

The Rams never trailed in the game and took a 38-24 lead in the third quarter on a Brandon Peskin 31-yard field goal and a 21-yard scoring Strike from DeMorat to Carter.

The Raiders got to within a score twice the rest of the way before the Rams put the game away with Carter’s second touchdown reception of the game, a 32-yarder, with 6:13 remaining.

Takeaways

• The Rams finished the season undefeated on Jack Coffey Field, the fifth time Fordham went undefeated at home since moving to the NCAA FCS (other seasons were 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013).

• The Fordham offense scored more than 50 points for the sixth time this year.

• Fordham’s season scoring average of 50.2 ppg is the second highest average in the history of the NCAA.

• The Rams’ 728 yards of total offense was two shy of the school record of 730 set against Penn in 2014.

• The Fordham offense recorded its second 700-yard game of the year and seventh 600-yard game.

• The Rams’ total offense average of 611.8 is the second best single season average in the history of the NCAA FCS.

By the Numbers

6 – Sacks recorded by the Rams, led by three from freshman Sam Buerkel.

8 – Career 400-yard passing games for Tim DeMorat a school record.

12 – Field goals this season by Brandon Peskin tied for sixth most in a season at Fordham.

13 – Total tackles for sophomore linebacker James Conway his seventh double figure tackle game this year.

33 – Career 200-yard passing games for Tim DeMorat a new school record (former mark was 26 by John Skelton (2006-2009).

35 – Career receiving touchdowns by Fotis Kokosioulis breaking the school record of 34 sets by Javaris Dudley (2000-2003).

53 – Passing touchdowns in 2022 for Tim DeMorat a school and Patriot League record (old record as 35 by Fordham’s Mike Nebrich in 2013).

70 – PATs on the season for junior kicker Brandon Peskin a school record (previous mark was 64 by Michael Marando in 2014).

120 – Career touchdown passes for Tim DeMorat a school and Patriot League record (former Patriot League record was 117 by Holy Cross’ Dominic Randolph).

215 – Career receptions for Fotis Kokosioulis third on the Fordham all-time list.

552 – Points scored by Fordham in 2022 (school record is 569 set by the 2014 team).

241 – Career Solo tackles for Ryan Greenhagen a new school record (former record was 232 by Ian Williams (2011-2014).

415 – Career tackles for Ryan Greenhagen breaking the Fordham career tackles record of 409 set by Mark Blazejewski (1988-92).

1,007 – Career completions for Tim DeMorat a new school record (old record was 802 by John Skelton (2006-2009) and second all-time in the Patriot League.

1,061 – Receiving yards this year by MJ Wright as he becomes the eighth Ram all-time to amass more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

1,115 – Receiving yards this year by Dequece Carter as he becomes the seventh Ram all-time to amass more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

1,180 – Receiving yards this year for Fotis Kokosioulis as he becomes the sixth Ram all-time to amass more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

2,862 – Career receiving yards for Fotis Kokosioulis fifth on the all-time list for the Rams.

2,986 – Career receiving yards for Dequece Carter fourth place all-time at Fordham.

4,561 – Passing yards for Tim DeMorat this season, surpassing Mike Nebrich’s school record of 4,380 set in 2013.

13,124 – Career passing yards for Tim DeMorat a Fordham career record and second all-time in the Patriot League (Patriot League record is 13,455 by Holy Cross’ Dominic Randolph).