Football: Chase Named to All-Region Second Team

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – D3football.com Revealed their All-Region Teams Wednesday afternoon. Included in the All-Region Second Team for Region 1 is senior Wide Receiver Trevor Chase (Eliot, Maine).



Chase was recently named the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the season second in the Nation in receptions (89) and eleventh in total yards (1,060). Over the ten-game campaign Chase averaged 106 yards per game which led the NEWMAC along with his eight touchdowns.

Other Receivers D3football.com honored include their regional Offensive Player of the Year, Tufts senior Phil Lutz, and sophomore Angel Sanchez from UMass-Dartmouth on the first team. Alongside Chase on the Second Team is Wesleyan senior Logan Tomlinson.

“Trevor compiled one of the best individual seasons in program history and has been doing that since he arrived on campus,” Head Coach Mark Murnyack said. “He is a tremendously talented athlete that works extremely hard whose accomplishments are a direct result of the effort that he puts in all year long and deserves the recognition.”

In Chase’s three-year career with the Cadets, he set program career records for receptions (208) and touchdowns (27), the season record for receptions (89), along with setting then tying the record for receptions in a game (13) . The big play receiver already has 11 career touchdown receptions of 40+ yards including 7 which covered 60+ yards. Chase is also a two-year team captain.