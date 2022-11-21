Football capsules for Thanksgiving football games in Eastern Connecticut 2022


Capsule look at 2022 Eastern Connecticut High School Football Thanksgiving Week Games.

Eastern Connecticut

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

The Principal’s Cup

Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Haddam-Killingworth

  • WHERE/WHEN — Haddam-Killingworth HS, Higganum, 6:30 p.m
  • RECORDS — Valley 8-1, HK 6-3
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Valley Regional/Old Lyme leads 32-10
  • 2021 RESULT — Valley Regional/Old Lyme 22-17
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME: Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Sr., WR/DB, Grady Lacourciere, Jr., QB/DB, Jacob Rand, Sr., RB/LB. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH: Tate Callender, Sr., RB/DB, Alex Phipps, Sr., QB/LB.
  • AT STAKE — they Principal’s Cup. Valley Regional has won eight of the last nine. The Warriors must win this game to have any shot at a Class SS playoff berth. They’ll likely need some outside help, too. Haddam-Killingworth clinches a Class S playoff spot with a win. If not, it will have to sweat out points on Wednesday night.
  • SPB’s PICK — Valley
  • PETE’S PICK — Valley
  • FORNO’S PICK — Valley

THANKSGIVING EVE, Nov. 23

Windham at Montville

  • WHERE/WHEN — Montville HS Field, Oakdale, 6 p.m
  • RECORDS — Windham 8-1, Montville 1-8,
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Windham leads 6-0
  • 2021 RESULT — Windham 70-26
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — NFHS NETWORK
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — MONTVILLE: Kyle Hager, Sr., OL/DL, Isaiah Balancier, Sr., WR. WINDHAM: Victor Mejia, Sr., RB/DB, Zack Robinson-Smey, Sr., QB/DB, Travis Mangual, Sr., LB/DB/RB, Isaiah Mangual, Sr., DL/OL, Malachi Fowler, Soph. , LB/OL.
  • AT STAKE — Windham has won eight straight overall in this series. It’s already clinched a home playoff game in Class SS — whatever that’s worth since this game was supposed to be at reburbished Ferrigno Field, but now unlikely. A ninth-straight win could nab the Whippets as high as the No. 1 seed
  • SPB’s PICK — Windham
  • PETE’S PICK — Windham
  • FORNO’S PICK — Windham

The River Valley Classic

Thames River at Quinebaug

  • WHERE/WHEN — Grasso Tech Field, Groton 6 p.m
  • RECORDS — Thames River 9-0, Quinebaug 5-4
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Series tied 2-2
  • 2021 RESULT — Quinebaug Valley 57-13
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — THE DAY YOUTUBE
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — QV: Andrew Carlson, Sr., C, Matt Siegmund, Sr., LB. TRC: Seth Cunningham, Sr., RB/LB, Ryan Outlow, Sr., RB, Justin Outlow, Jr., WR. David Clang, Sr., OL/DL.
  • AT STAKE — Thames River has already clinched its first playoff spot and could, with a win and a lot of help, finish as high as second. It begins the week fifth in Class MM.
  • SPB’s PICK — Thames River
  • PETE’S PICK — Thames River
  • FORNO’S PICK — Thames River

THANKSGIVING DAY, Nov. 24

The 160th Meeting

New London at Norwich Free Academy

  • WHERE/WHEN — NFA Turf Field, Norwich, 10am
  • RECORDS — New London 2-7, NFA 3-6
  • ALL-TIME SERIES — NFA leads 80-68-11
  • 2021 RESULT — Norwich Free Academy, 9-8
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — NEW LONDON: Dyshawn Mooney, Sr., RB/LB, Johnny Burns III, Sr., RB/LB. NFA: Jonathan Mercado, Sr., RB/DB, Gage Hinkley, Jr., QB, Connor Gaughna, Jr., WR.
  • AT STAKE — NFA has won three in a row in the Longest Thanksgiving rivalry game.
  • SPB’s PICK — NFA
  • PETE’S PICK — NFA
  • FORNO’S PICK — NFA

Plainfield at Griswold/Wheeler

  • WHERE/WHEN — Griswold High School Field, Griswold, 10 a.m
  • RECORDS — Plainfield 1-5, Griswold/Wheeler 5-4
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Griswold/Wheeler leads 16-2
  • 2021 RESULT — Plainfield 14-6
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — PLAINFIELD: Aiden McMaster, Sr., RB/DB, Tyler Longo, Sr., RB/LB. GRISWOLD: Daniel Sims, Sr., OL/DL.
  • AT STAKE — Plainfield won last year for just the second time in the series’ history.
  • SPB’s PICK — Griswold/Wheeler
  • PETE’S PICK — Griswold/Wheeler
  • FORNO’S PICK — Griswold/Wheeler

Waterford at East Lyme

  • WHERE/WHEN — Dick North Field, East Lyme, 10am
  • RECORDS — Waterford 5-4, East Lyme 4-5
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — East Lyme leads 10-7
  • 2021 RESULT — East Lyme 17-14
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — NFHS NETWORK
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — WATERFORD: Nathan Hynes, Sr., QB, Brady Sutman, Soph., RB/LB, Nathan Deperry, Sr., LB. EAST LYME: Aidan Patterson, Jr., RB/DB, Alex Dreyfus, Jr., WR/LB, Mathew Leone, Jr., WR/DB.
  • AT STAKE — A six-win season for Waterford or a .500 season for East Lyme. East Lyme is in decent shape for a Class S playoff spot with a win, and at least as the week began wasn’t mathematically out with a loss.
  • SPB’s PICK — East Lyme.
  • PETE’S PICK — Waterford
  • FORNO’S PICK — Waterford

Battle of the Sword

Ledyard at Fitch

  • WHERE/WHEN — Dorr Field, Groton 10 am
  • RECORDS — Ledyard 8-1, Fitch 5-4
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Ledyard leads 10-7
  • 2021 RESULT — Fitch 9-0
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — THE DAY YOUTUBE
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — LEDYARD: James Green, Sr., RB/DB, Jacob Lenz, Sr., RB/DB, Jaden Tetlow, Sr., DL/OL. FITCH: Melakai Maddox, Sr., RB/DB, Charles Cabusao, Sr., RB/DB.
  • AT STAKE — Colonel Ledyard’s Sword goes to the victor. Ledyard still needs to win the game to qualify in Class S, or somebody else in the Class SS race below will need to chip in by losing, too.
  • SPB’s PICK — Ledyard
  • PETE’S PICK — Ledyard
  • FORNO’S PICK — Ledyard

The 162nd Meeting

Westerly (RI) at Stonington

  • WHERE/WHEN — Palmer Field, Stonington, 10 a.m
  • RECORDS — Westerly 7-3, Stonington 2-7
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Westerly leads 52-46-11 | ALL-TIME SERIES — Stonington 74-70-17
  • 2021 RESULT — Westerly 28-14
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — WBLQ 1230-AM; 103.1 FM | NFHS NETWORK
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — WESTERLY: Zackery Tuck, Sr., RB, Griffin Aldrich, Sr., LB. STONINGTON: Ben Massengale, Sr., LB, Jackson Hayes, Sr., DE, Joshiah Blackman, Sr., WR.
  • AT STAKE — Westerly made a run to the Division II semifinals, losing to St. Raphael Academy, 19-7. The Bulldogs have won four straight in the series since 2016.
  • SPB’s PICK — Westerly
  • PETE’S PICK — Westerly
  • FORNO’S PICK — Westerly

Killingly at Woodstock Academy

  • WHERE/WHEN — Vendetti Stadium at Nichols College, Dudley, Mass., 10:30 am
  • RECORDS — Killingly 8-1, Woodstock Academy 4-5
  • THANKSGIVING SERIES — Killingly leads 2-0
  • 2021 RESULT — Killingly 49-14
  • ON THE AIR/WEB — WINY 1350-AM & 97.1-FM | WOODSTOCK ACAD STREAM
  • PLAYERS TO WATCH — WOODSTOCK: Carter Saracina, Sr., WR/DB, Evan Roy, Sr., DL/FB. KILLINGLY: Soren Rief, Jr., RB/LB, Tommy Dreibholz, Sr., QB, Ben Jax, Sr., WR/DB, Keith Perry, Sr., LB.
  • AT STAKE — Killingly’s playoff spot is clinched, but a win secures at least one Class MM home game.
  • SPB’s PICK — Killingly.
  • PETE’S PICK — Killingly
  • FORNO’S PICK — Killingly


