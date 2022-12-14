Football: Cape Elizabeth Coach Sean Green resigns

Sean Green, who directed Cape Elizabeth to its first state football championship in 2021, has resigned as the Capers’ head coach.

“At this point in my career, I’m just looking to explore some other opportunities,” Green said Wednesday. “I do have goals and aspirations and I want to explore them.

“My goal has always been to coach at the next level,” Green continued. “Whether or not that becomes a reality, it’s something I want to pursue. I’ve loved coaching high school football. It’s something I’ve enjoyed thoroughly. But coaching football, I’d like it to be my career, if that’s possible.”

Green, 31, who was born in Maine and went to high school in Littleton, Massachusetts, took over as Cape’s Coach in March of 2019. In three seasons, with a fourth wiped out by the Pandemic in 2020, he compiled a 23-8 record. The Capers won the 2021 Class C championship, upsetting No. 1 Leavitt in the regional final and then Rolling past Winslow, 53-8, in the Championship game to finish a 10-1 season. In March, quarterback Caden McDuffie became the first Cape player to win the Fitzpatrick Trophy as the state’s best senior player.

This season, Cape Elizabeth went 8-3 and returned to the C South final, losing to eventual state champion Leavitt.

Green said he was presented with some coaching opportunities late this past summer but did not pursue them because they came too close to the start of the high school season.

By resigning now, Green said he hopes to provide Ample time for Cape Elizabeth to hire his replacement and give himself the best chance for “professional development.”

“I don’t have a (coaching) job as of today,” Green said. “There have been inquiries in the past and in the summer. But I don’t have anything set in stone.”

Green becomes the second high-profile football coach to step down recently after a four-year stint. Jason McLeod Resigned at Portland High a few days after directing the Bulldogs to the Class B Championship game, where they lost to Skowhegan.

Green owns a fitness gym in Portland and runs a football training program called Red Zone Academy. A Resident of Minot, he said his Fitness Factory gym will remain open, and Red Zone training sessions are scheduled to start up in January.

Green said he made the decision to resign last week while on vacation with his wife, Julia. He informed Cape Elizabeth Athletic Director Jeff Thoreck of his decision in a “one-on-one meeting” on Tuesday, he said. He informed his players in a team meeting Wednesday.

“Obviously, it’s a decision that wasn’t easy and one I don’t take lightly,” Green said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done at Cape, and not just the success on the field. One of the best things we’ve done is create a family atmosphere. That’s something we believe in, and any time you have to tell family that you have to step away, it was tough.”

Cape Elizabeth will graduate seven players from its 2022 team, including standout wide receiver/defensive back Nick Laughlin, recently named one of 10 Semifinalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy. According to the team roster, Cape could return 11 juniors, eight sophomores and five freshmen.

“Everyone is thankful for him being here,” said Laughlin, who was not at the team meeting because of hockey practice. “They brought us our first championship, but the kids are going to be bummed. (Green) is a great person, a great coach.

“All he wants to do is coach football and he’s told us that before,” Laughlin added.

Laughlin said Cape’s success was a reflection of Green’s attention to detail when it came to conditioning, mental toughness and weekly preparation.

“I had never seen anyone put so much time and effort into a high school team of any sort,” Laughlin said of Green. “The countless hours he would spend watching film and making Scouting packets for every kid. We’d have all the kids on the other teams, all their key players, what they liked to do. All their percentages of running, passing, right or left, all their plays. … When it came to game time, you just felt prepared, and it gave you more confidence on the field.”

