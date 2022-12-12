FOOTBALL: Brendan Beaulieu named American Football Coaches Association All-American – Bemidji Pioneer

WACO, Texas – Brendan Beaulieu has earned national recognition once again.

The record-breaking Bemidji State football senior wide receiver was named a Second Team Division II All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Monday. He is the fourth BSU football player of all time to earn an All-American nod from the AFCA and the first Offensive player.

This is Beaulieu’s first career Honor from the AFCA – he was named an Associated Press All-America Second Team selection last season.

Beaulieu busted up the Beavers’ record book in 2022, inscribing his name at the top of several Bemidji State receiving marks. The Cottage Grove native led Division II with 19 touchdown receptions, a single-season record at BSU. They set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards, the second-highest total in the nation. Beaulieu capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) scores a touchdown during the second half against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Beaulieu finished his senior season with the Beavers as the program’s career record holder in receptions (215), receiving yards (3,725) and receiving touchdowns (38) to cement himself as one of the all-time great receivers at Bemidji State.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Beaulieu was named to the All-NSIC First Team and was one of three Beavers to be recognized as a D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team member. He qualifies to earn votes as a D2CCA All-American, the results of which will be announced on Dec. 15.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. These teams are the only ones chosen exclusively by the coaches themselves.