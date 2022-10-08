Football blasts Oklahoma, 49-0 – University of Texas Athletics

Next Game: Iowa State 10/15/2022 | 11 AM CT ABC or ESPN2 LONGHORN RADIO NETWORK October 15 (Sat) / 11 AM CT Iowa State

DALLAS, Texas – Texas Football throttled Oklahoma, 49-0, for the Longhorns’ most lopsided win over the Sooners in the 118th Red River Rivalry Showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns totaled 585 yards of offense, including 296 rushing yards and the defense held the Sooners to just 195 offensive yards. Texas shut out Oklahoma for the first time since a 19-0 win in 1965 and it was the first time the Sooners have been shutout in a game since 1998.

Quinn Ewers was 21-of-31 for 289 yards and a career-best four touchdown passes in his return from injury. Bijan Robinson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Ja’Tavion Sanders caught a pair of touchdowns and finished with 71 receiving yards, while Jordan Whittington led the Longhorns with 97 receiving yards on five catches. Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson also caught touchdown passes.

KEY STATISTICS

The Longhorns started the scoring with a 12-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson .

. Texas extended the lead to 14-0 with another long drive after the defense held the Sooners on fourth down. Ewers tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy to finish the 92-yard scoring drive.

to finish the 92-yard scoring drive. The Longhorns made the lead 21-0 halfway through the second quarter as Keilan Robinson had a 15-yard catch and run from Ewers.

had a 15-yard catch and run from Ewers. Chase Barron kept the Sooners off the board in the first half with his second interception of the season with 3:06 left in the second quarter. Barron also had five total tackles in the first half, including one tackle for loss.

kept the Sooners off the board in the first half with his second interception of the season with 3:06 left in the second quarter. Barron also had five total tackles in the first half, including one tackle for loss. Following Barron’s interception, the Longhorns went 79 yards on nine plays to extend the lead to 28-0. Ewers tossed his third touchdown pass of the half, connecting with Ja’Tavion Sanders for a 24-yard score.

for a 24-yard score. D’Shawn Jamison ended the first half with his second interception of the season, ensuring the first-half shutout of Oklahoma for the first time since 1984.

ended the first half with his second interception of the season, ensuring the first-half shutout of Oklahoma for the first time since 1984. Robinson scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter, an 11-yard rush to make the lead 35-0.

Sanders extended the lead to 42-0 with his second touchdown of the game, an 18-yard reception from Ewers.

Redshirt Freshman running back Jonathan Brooks continued the blowout with his third career touchdown, an 18-yard rush to make the Texas lead 49-0.

NEXT

The Longhorns return home to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face Iowa State next Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 am