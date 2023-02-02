Football Black List: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling lead Premier League names on shortlist | Football News

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling lead the Premier League names on the Football Black List – an initiative to highlight the most influential black figures in the game.

The Premier League trio were named alongside Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira – the only black manager currently in England’s top-flight, while Burnley’s Vincent Kompany also made the list from a coaching perspective.

The list also includes the black figures working behind the scenes in football. Brentford non-executive director Deji Davies – the Premier League’s only black board member – and QPR Sporting director Les Ferdinand, the only black individual holding a position of his kind in the game, are also named.

Overall the Football Black List is divided into eight categories: Administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners.

Image:

Patrick Vieira is the Premier League’s only black manager





There is also the Ugo Ehiogu’s Ones To Watch list, which recognizes talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.

“We are delighted to be sharing another Incredible and inspirational Football Black List. Black Excellence shines so brightly in the game and this list underlines that,” said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List.

“I am particularly proud to see the list now feature board members, and Managers at the top of the game, but clearly we still have a long way to go to see better representation in football.

“However, we are highlighting those leading the way. We are proud of these individuals and the impact they are making.”

See below for the full Football Black List for 2022:

Players

Andre Gray, Aris and Jamaica

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal FC and England

Charlotte Lynch, Leyton Orient Women

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC and England

Administration

Deji Davies, The FA

Jobi McAnuff, The FA

Les Ferdinand, QPR

Maheta Molango, PFA

Sarah Gregorius, FIFPRO

Coaching and Management

Aubrey Rogers, Liverpool FC

Danetta Powell, Birmingham City FC

Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace FC

Paul Nevin, West Ham United and England

Vincent Kompany, Burnley FC

Commercial

Akinola Fashola, West Ham United FC

Akua Agyemfra, Merky and The Balley Consultancy

Freda Ayisi, Content Creator

Liseli Sitali, Sky Sports

Sofia Thomas, Juno Sports Tax

Community and Grassroots

Andrew Lovelace, Watford Ladies FC

Habib Olorukoba-Oseni, Cray Wanderers and Welling United Deaf FC

Kerry Phillips, Saving Souls FC

Simon Hyacinth, FURD

Trisha Lewis, Romance FC

LGBTQ+

Dr Michael Seeraj, Charlton Athletic Community Trust

Lianne Sanderson, talkSPORT

Media

Carl Anka, The Athletic

Fatou Jeng, BT Sport

Jemma Archer, Whisper Productions

Pippa Monique, The Football Mum Podcast

Nelson Kumah, BBC Sport

Practitioners

Ciaran Baxendale, Football Beyond Borders

Iffy Onoura, Premier League

Lauren Impey, PGMOL

Michael Hamilton, AFC Wimbledon

Dr. Paul Campbell, University of Leicester

Ugo Ehiogu’s Ones To Watch

Cordell Lake-Benjamin, Palace for Life Foundation

Debra Nelson, Football Beyond Borders

J’nae Ward, Refresh Sport Consultancy and Productions

Siham Abdullahi, Buzz 16

Tyra Mills, Kinetic Foundation