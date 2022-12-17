FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Brandon Alt takes 8th in Harlon Hill Trophy voting – Bemidji Pioneer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brandon Alt Landed eighth in Harlon Hill Trophy voting on Friday night, Landing near the bottom of the field but still among the most elite players in college football.

The Harlon Hill award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Alt, the quarterback of the Bemidji State football team, was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.

Alt accumulated 17 points to beat out Newberry running back Mario Anderson (13 points) in the nine-player pool.

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha won the award with 178 points. Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy placed second with 117 points, while 2021 Harlon Hill Winner Tyson Bagent was third.

Alt finished the 2022 season with 3,864 passing yards, which was third in the country, and his 38 touchdown passes ranked fourth. He was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in both categories. He completed 59.9% of his passes but also threw a Division II-high 20 interceptions.

The Beavers finished the year with a 10-3 record — which included a program-record 10-game winning streak — and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Alt became the first Harlon Hill finalist in program history. They finished fifth in the 2021 voting.

2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Results

1-John Matocha, Colorado Mines QB — 178 points

2-Caleb Murphy, Ferris State DE — 117 points

3-Tyson Bagent, Shepherd QB — 108 points

4-Jada Byers, Virginia Union RB — 48 points

5-TJ Cole, Ouachita Baptist RB — 37 points

6-Jarod Bowie, Concord WR — 30 points

7-TJ Davis, Nebraska-Kearney QB — 22 points

8-Brandon Alt, Bemidji State QB — 17 points

9-Mario Anderson, Newberry RB — 13 points