Football Battles in 19-14 Setback to Yale in 138th Playing of The Game

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University football took a lead early in the fourth quarter following a touchdown from junior tight end Tyler Neville but Yale scored the go-ahead touchdown later in the quarter as the Crimson dropped a 19-14 decision to the Bulldogs in the 138th playing of The Game on Saturday afternoon at Harvard Stadium.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,006 fans and a national television audience on ESPNU, the Crimson (6-4, 4-3 Ivy) went ahead 14-13 with 13:36 remaining in the fourth quarter before the visiting Bulldogs (8-2, 6-1 Ivy) scored the game’s final touchdown with 6:29 to play to take the first meeting between the two teams at Harvard Stadium since 2016.

Harvard Highlights

Senior running back Aidan Borguet finished with 62 yards rushing on 18 carries, bringing his season total to 1,182 yards on 206 carries. They finished the campaign ranked fifth all-time in Harvard single-season history. His 5.7-yards-per-carry average is the highest among the top-5 on the list. For his career, Borguet rushed for 2,429 yards to rank eighth all-time in program history.

Sophomore wide receiver Scott Woods II tallied a career-high 105 receiving yards on four catches, which represented his second-highest total of his career. In his last two games, Woods II caught 10 passes for 142 yards. Woods dashed for a 64-yard receiving touchdown in the contest, recording his second TD of the season.

Junior tight end Tyler Neville caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown, posting his second TD of the year.

Senior quarterback Charlie Dean threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Dean finished the season with 2,101 passing yards, which ranks as the eighth-highest total in Harvard single-season history. His 18 passing TDs rank tied for fourth on the Crimson single-season list. In just 14 career games, Dean tossed for 2,705 passing yards, which is the 15th-highest total in program history.

Senior defensive back James Herring finished with a game-high-tying 10 tackles to cap his career. His total matched his season high, originally set vs. Holy Cross. They added one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Senior defensive lineman and team captain Truman Jones totaled a career-high 10 tackles and his first forced fumble of the season. Junior linebacker Matt Hudson picked up his first fumble recovery of the year following Jones' force.

totaled a career-high 10 tackles and his first forced fumble of the season. Junior linebacker picked up his first fumble recovery of the year following Jones’ force. Senior defensive back Khalil Dawsey and junior defensive back Victor Tademy each tallied four pass breakups. Dawsey tacked on six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Tademy chipped in five tackles.

Gallery: (11-18-2022) The Game: Football vs. Yale

How It Happened

Just over two minutes into the first quarter, senior defensive lineman Truman Jones forced a fumble that Matt Hudson recovered, putting the Crimson in strong field position.

Later in the first quarter, a 28-yard catch from the sophomore wide receiver Ledger Hatch and 10-yard run from senior running back Aidan Borguet helped the Crimson move down to the six-yard line before an interception.

Yale scored the game's first points as Tre Peterson rushed in a one-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. The play capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive in 3:51.

The Crimson responded as sophomore wide receiver Scott Woods II broke a screen pass 64 yards to the end zone, knotting the score at 7-7 with 10:26 to go in the second quarter on the second play of the drive.

broke a screen pass 64 yards to the end zone, knotting the score at 7-7 with 10:26 to go in the second quarter on the second play of the drive. The Bulldogs’ Jack Bosman kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving Yale a 10-7 lead at the break and concluding an 11-play, 59-yard drive in 4:34.

Bosman then connected on a 41-yard field goal with 11:21 left in the third quarter, extending Yale’s lead to 13-7 and finishing a seven-play, 52-yard drive in 3:39.

Bosman later missed a 31-yard field goal with 7:36 to go in the third and sent another attempt off the left upright from 49 yards with 1:25 remaining in the frame, keeping the score at 13-7.

Harvard took its first lead of the game as senior quarterback Charlie Dean connected with junior tight end Tyler Neville is a 24-yard touchdown pass with 13:36 to go in the fourth quarter. The Crimson went eight plays and 69 yards in 2:49 on the drive.

Yale regained a 19-14 edge with 6:29 remaining as Nolan Grooms found Jackson Hawes for a five-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs traveled 75 yards over 13 plays in 7:07 on the drive. Harvard stopped the visitors on their ensuing two-point conversion attempt as senior defensive lineman Nate Leskovec pressured the quarterback.

pressured the quarterback. Inside of the final five minutes, Harvard drove to the Yale 47-yard line with 1:57 to go before turning the ball over on Downs and regaining possession with 42 seconds remaining prior to an interception.

Game Notes and Quotes