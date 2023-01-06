Football Awards abound despite an underwhelming season

A dozen players were named All-New England, All-Ivy and Academic All-District I this season.

Despite finishing 3-7 this season — and second-to-last in Ivy League play with a conference record of 2-5, — Big Green football did not conclude the season without accolades. Several players were selected for the Academic All-District I University Team, the All-Ivy teams, and the All-New England Division I Team.

Selected by the College Sports Communicators, the Academic All-District I University Team includes student-athletes from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont that have participated in 50% or more of the team’s games and have sustained, over one or more years of classes, a 3.5 GPA, according to Dartmouth Sports .

Those selected for the all-district academic team include Macklin Ayers ’24, Danny Cronin ’24, Michael Flores ’23, Josh Greene ’23, Joe Kramer ’22, Braden Mullen ’25, Paxton Scott ’24 and Konstantin Spörk ’25. Those eight players span the team, jointly playing offense, defense and special teams, and majoring in a diverse array of disciplines, from religion to engineering.

Named to the All-Ivy teams was a smaller, five-member cohort of Big Green players. Selected by the Ivy League’s eight head coaches, the All-Ivy teams are fit with offensive, defensive and special teams players — First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention — along with an eight-player Academic All-Ivy Team, consisting of one athlete from each Ivy League school.

Coaches selected defensive stars Quinten Arello ’23, Shane Cokes ’23 and Joe Heffernan ’22 for the Second Team, while fellow defenseman Ayers won Academic All-Ivy. Jace Henry ’24 and Nicholas Schwitzgebel ’24, both offensive players, earned honorable mentions.

All four defensemen led the team in tackles, with Heffernan amassing 98 — the most of any Ivy League player. Seven of Heffernan’s 98 tackles were for loss, and Heffernan forced one fumble and recovered another — the latter at Princeton University on Nov. 5, where he recorded a career-high 15 tackles.

Arello, a Captain and defensive back from Kansas City, Missouri, recorded an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups during his senior season — in addition to 53 tackles.

Both Arello and Heffernan were selected to the All-New England Division I Team, an Honor given by the New England Football Writers Association.