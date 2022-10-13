Football at Lycoming, Red Hot Women’s Volleyball Team, and Midnight Madness Headline Busy Weekend for Mustang Sports

By Grant DeVivo

It is going to be another busy weekend for Stevenson athletics with a slew of teams heading into competition. Here is what is in store for Mustang sports these next few days!

Stevenson football is on the road again as they visit Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this Saturday. After going 4-0 to start the season, the Mustangs have dropped their last two to Delaware Valley and King’s College. Freshman running back Jakari Lewis impressed on Saturday, however, with 121 yards on kicked returns. Stevenson will look to get back on track this Saturday vs. the Warriors who are 2-3 overall this season and 1-2 in conference. Kickoff is set for 12:00 noon.

Meanwhile, Stevenson Women’s volleyball will look to continue the hot streak they seem to have had all season. The 21-2 Mustangs (5-0 in conference) recently took down Hood College on Tuesday evening, sweeping Hood on senior night. 4-time MAC Player of the Week Kayla Vaeth and the Mustangs will have a doubleheader on Saturday with the first match at 10:00 am vs. Scranton University and the second match at 3:00 pm vs Washington and Lee College.

For more information about how both Vaeth and her partner-in-crime Makayla Thompson have helped lead the way for Stevenson Women’s volleyball, click the link below to a recent article by The Villager that goes into full detail about their special 2022 season so far.

https://stevensonvillager.com/thompson-and-vaeth-continue-to-lead-stevenson-womens-volleyball-to-success/

In addition, a Midnight Madness event will be held tomorrow, October 14 at 11:00 pm at the Owings Mills Gymnasium. Amongst the activities at the event will be raffles, food and drink, and a chance to win a free car or free textbooks for the semester. Most notably, the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced in front of the Stevenson community. Doors will open at 10:45 pm

Here is the remainder of the Stevenson athletics schedule for the weekend ahead. Be sure to go out and support your classmates in competition!

Friday, October 14

-Field Hockey, 4:30 pm @ Lebanon Valley

Saturday, October 15

-Football, 12:00 noon @ Lycoming

-Men’s Soccer, 5:00 pm @ Widener

-Women’s Soccer, 7:30 pm @ Widener

-Women’s Volleyball, 10:00 am vs. Scranton and 3:00 pm vs. Washington and Lee

-Women’s Golf, TBA at Cardinal Classic (Washington, DC)

-Men’s Swimming & Diving, 1:00 pm @ Lycoming and Hood

-Women’s Swimming & Diving, 1:00 pm @ Lycoming and Hood

-Men’s Ice Hockey (SCRIMMAGE), 3:00 pm @ SUNY Oswego

Sunday, October 16

-Women’s Golf, TBA at Cardinal Classic (Washington, DC)