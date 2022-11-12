Football at Arkansas – LSU

LSU vs. Arkansas

November 12, 2022 * Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium)

11:07 am CT on ESPN

Friday, November 11

3 pm Team departs campus for airport

4 pm Team departs Baton Rouge

5:20 pm Team arrives at Northwest Arkansas Airport

6:05 pm Team arrives at Embassy Suites North Arkansas

Saturday, November 12

8:30 am Team departs hotel for Razorback Stadium

8:55 am Team arrives at Razorback Stadium

9 am LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show on air

– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

9:30 am All Gates to Razorback Stadium open

10:30 am LSU Sports Radio Network live from Razorback Stadium

– Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

– Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps

10:54 am National Anthem with flyover (C-130s)

11:03 am LSU takes the field

11:04 am Arkansas takes the field

11:05 am Coin toss at midfield

11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN

Bbe sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net:

Live stats of LSU-Arkansas game at www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

www.instagram.com/LSUfootball