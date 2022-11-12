Football at Arkansas – LSU
LSU vs. Arkansas
November 12, 2022 * Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium)
11:07 am CT on ESPN
Friday, November 11
3 pm Team departs campus for airport
4 pm Team departs Baton Rouge
5:20 pm Team arrives at Northwest Arkansas Airport
6:05 pm Team arrives at Embassy Suites North Arkansas
Saturday, November 12
8:30 am Team departs hotel for Razorback Stadium
8:55 am Team arrives at Razorback Stadium
9 am LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show on air
– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:30 am All Gates to Razorback Stadium open
10:30 am LSU Sports Radio Network live from Razorback Stadium
– Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
– Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps
10:54 am National Anthem with flyover (C-130s)
11:03 am LSU takes the field
11:04 am Arkansas takes the field
11:05 am Coin toss at midfield
11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN
.