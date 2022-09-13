Football Announces the Return of the James Perry Coach’s Show

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Bears Sports Properties has announced a commitment to air the James Perry Coach’s Show live every Thursday night throughout the 2022 Brown football season.

New this season, the show will be broadcast live on the radio from three different locations around Providence throughout the season, including Hope Street Pizza, Narragansett Brewery, and Dave & Busters in the Providence Place Mall.

The show will air live on 790 The Score every Thursday night from 6-7 pm and feature head Coach James Perry, along with two select Brown football players who will be announced each week.

The first show featuring Coach Perry, and the voice of the Bears, Scott Cordisch , will air live this Thursday, September 15 at 6 pm from Hope Street Pizza. Player guests for this week will be senior captains Junior Gafa and Lucas Ferraro .

All fans are encouraged to stop by the show’s location at 6 pm each Thursday. The full lineup of shows is listed below.

September 15 – Hope Street Pizza

September 22 – Narragansett Brewery

September 29 – TBA

October 6 – TBA

October 13 – Pre-recorded

October 20 – TBA

October 27 – TBA

November 3 – TBA

November 10 – TBA

November 17 – TBA

