Football Announces Promotional Schedule and Enhancements to Fan Experience

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown football program has announced its promotional schedule and several new enhancements to the fan experience for the upcoming 2022 football season, which kicks off this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium against Bryant.

Each of the Bears’ five home games will feature several promotions for fans, alumni, and students. One new addition for fans to enjoy this season is the Narragansett Beer Garden, made possible by a new partnership between Brown Athletics and Narragansett Brewing.

“We are always looking for new, innovative ways to improve the fan experience at Bears games,” he said M. Grace Calhoun ’92, Ph.D. , Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff ’78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation. “Fan experience is a priority for the Division of Athletics and Recreation. The additions of the Indomitable Inflatable, Chocolate Toss of branded Brown Bears chocolate, Face painting, and Beer Garden will provide fans new stadium options to visit while enjoying a football game.”

Narragansett Beer Garden

The Narragansett Beer Garden will be open for all five home games this season, located in the stadium’s Northeast corner on the visitor’s side. The beer garden will open simultaneously with the general admission 90 minutes prior to kickoff. No separate ticket is required as any fans 21 years and older will be allowed to enter on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Narragansett Beer is thrilled to be the Sponsor of the first ever Brown University Football Beer Garden,” said Mark Hellendrung ’90, President and Owner of Narragansett Beer Garden. “As an alumnus, Brown University holds a special place in my heart, so I’ll take a lot of pride in knowing that ‘Gansett will be the beer hoisted in the air this fall with every Brown Bears touchdown scored. We hope that a few of those fans will join us at our new India Point Brewery after the games. Go Bears!”

September 17 vs. Bryant – 12:30 p.m

Brown Student Tailgate

Free pizza will be handed out to the first 100 students on Brown Bears Boulevard, located inside the main gate, courtesy of Hope Street Pizza.

September 24 vs. Harvard – 12:30 pm

Youth Day

A free kids zone will be open prior to kickoff and throughout the game featuring bounce houses, face painting, and more. Free popcorn will also be handed out to the first 200 kids.

Alumni Day

Brown football alumni will also be welcomed back and honored throughout the game.

Brown Out

All fans are encouraged to wear brown.

October 22 vs. Cornell – 12:30 p.m

Family Weekend

Discounted tickets will be available to members of the Brown community.

Cancer Awareness

This game will coincide with the team’s annual Bench Press for Cancer, which raises money for research and cancer survivorship programs at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. Pink cookies will be for sale at the concessions with 100% of the proceeds supporting cancer research.

October 29 vs. Penn – 12:30 p.m

Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day

Complementary tickets and concessions vouchers for all brown faculty/staff and up to three guests will be available.

Hall of Fame Weekend

Brown will Honor 18 members of its community being inducted into the Brown Athletics Hall of Fame.

November 12 vs. Columbia – 12:00 pm

Senior Day

A pregame ceremony will recognize Brown’s 32-member senior class.

Salute to Service

A pregame flyover will take place as Brown honors the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces and first responders. In-game recognitions will take place, along with complimentary tickets for veterans, first responders, and their families.

