Football Announces 2022 Captains – Columbia University Athletics

NEW YORK — Columbia’s Patricia and Shepard Alexander Head Coach of Football Al Bagnoli has announced four captains for the upcoming 2022 season. The Quartet includes defensive lineman Mitch Moyer Offensive lineman Stew Newblatt linebacker Scott Valentas and running back Ryan Young .

Over his two-year career, Moyer has totaled 40 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss for 25 yards, 2.0 sacks for 13 yards, broke up two passes and forced a fumble. The native of Wilmington, Delaware, started all 10 contests in 2021 and earned the David W. Smyth Memorial Cup following the season, which goes to an outstanding player displaying intangibles such as spirit, leadership, sportsmanship and loyalty.

Newblatt is just the eighth student-athlete to be selected as a two-time Captain and the first since Alex Gross (2009-10). He anchored an Offensive line at left tackle that surrendered just 11 sacks in 10 games last season, setting a new program record for fewest sacks allowed. Hailing from Clarkston, Michigan, Newblatt was recently named the program’s nominee for the prestigious Campbell Trophy, which is considered the “Academic Heisman” in college football.

Valentas is a two-time All-Ivy League honoree (2019 and 2021) and picked up Freshman All-America Third Team honors in 2019. In 18 career games, he has racked up 116 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Despite missing two games last season, Valentas led the team in tackles (56).

Young has 29 career games and 17 starts under his belt, leading the program in rushing in 2018 and 2019. In his three years, Young has rushed for 1,323 yards and seven touchdowns on 332 carries (4.0 yards per carry), and caught 42 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League selection in 2021 after setting a career-high with 498 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 128 carries.

The Lions will debut at Marist on Saturday, September 17, for a 6 pm contest in Poughkeepsie. Two weeks later, Columbia opens its home slate against Ivy League Rival Princeton on Saturday, October 1.

