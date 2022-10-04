Football and Photography: Brandon Aiyuk’s Favorite Pastimes

Aiyuk hopes his journey into photography doesn’t just capture the precious moments in his family’s life, but also creates special memories for his son, Braylon. Growing up, some of Aiyuk’s fondest memories with his family were from the pictures they took together.

“I remember photos my mom took of me in the car with my dad, the same type of pictures I’m taking, just being around the house with my siblings. I’m happy I get to look back at those memories.”

As a self-taught photographer, he’s invested a great deal of effort into his off-the-field passion. Aiyuk now takes photos on his newest camera, a Sony Alpha 7. While the third-year receiver is mostly self-taught by watching YouTube videos, he’s also picked up some tips and tricks from 49ers team Photographers Terrell Lloyd and Kym Fortino.

“I want my social media to have clean, crispy pictures. I don’t always want a photographer or someone following me around, especially when I’m at home. So I thought, ‘Why not get a camera and take pictures myself? ‘”

As for now, Aiyuk has only practiced his photography skills around his house, his favorite subject being his family members. However, Aiyuk plans to one day take his camera to the football field to capture action shots of his teammates and hopes to create an Instagram page dedicated specifically to his photography journey.

“I’m still figuring out the different lenses and everything that goes into photography. I’m still a Rookie in the camera world… My teammates would be the perfect people for my pictures – Kyle Juszczyk would definitely be my first model. “