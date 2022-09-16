Football and basketball have big recruiting weekend vs. Miami

With Texas A&M football set to take on Miami this weekend in one of the biggest matchups of the week, there is a lot at stake not just on the field, but off. With a game like this, its only natural people will want to watch, but not just anyone, recruits as well.

As you may expect, there will be a plethora of football recruits in attendance for the game. Some of the biggest names are uncommitted prospects like five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, who the Aggies have been on for a long time now, and in-state four-star receiver Jalen Hale.

Williams is certainly the biggest name and the one Texas A&M fans are most familiar with. As I said, he has been connected to the Aggies for a while and they are seemingly one of the leaders for him.

Hale also is a player who A&M has been connected to for a while, as he has visited College Station four times this year already. Both prospects have commitment dates set next week, so getting them in for a game will be huge for the Aggies’ chances to land at least one of them.

While Louisville commit five-star running back Rueben Owens has denied that he will be in College Station this weekend after reports said that he was expected there, there is still other hope at the running back position coming to Kyle Field on Saturday. That being four-star RB Jeremiah Love. For Love, it seems like its a two-man race between A&M and Notre Dame, so bringing him into College Station will be huge for Jimbo Fisher and the staff.

There are several others that are already committed to other schools who will also be in attendance on Saturday, including five-star safeties Peyton Bowen and Tony Mitchell, and four-star pass-catcher Jalen Brown. Bowen is a name that has been connected to the Aggies for a while now as well, and now that they can bring him in for a game, the Notre Dame commit could be in the middle of a recruiting battle between ND, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Mitchell is currently committed to Alabama, so that will be a tough sway. The staff gained a huge win, however, when they solidified a visit this weekend, which would be big in their efforts to land the blue-chip prospect. Brown has been committed to LSU for months now, but if the Aggies can show him that freshman receivers can get playing time early (ie Evan Stewart has a big game), then they could be in the running to flip him from the Tigers.

While that wraps up football recruiting for the most part, Aggie basketball is also facing a big weekend as well as they are set to host four-star power forward Keanu Dawes. Dawes, a top-120 player in the country, is an in-state Talent who is taking his official visit to College Station on Friday and Saturday, as he will be attending the Midnight Yell and the Miami game.

The 2023 big man has recently visited BYU and Rice, and now Texas A&M looks to leave their mark on the senior prospect. Fans need to be in attendance for this game, and they need to be on their a-game, as should the football team. This is one of the biggest weekends of the year to date, and this could help shape the future for both the football and basketball programs.