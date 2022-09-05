Football and art collides for Capital Region Coach

When David Murello runs a football practice, he usually over plans. He makes sure from warm-ups to blocking drills, it’s all well organized and done correctly.

It’s how Murello sets up the Burnt Hills Ballston Lake modified football team for success.

There’s attention to detail on everything he does out here for the game he’s been a part of his whole life.

Coaching is one way for him to express his passion for football. But art is another way.

“It was the Sectional Championship game and it tells a great kind of narrative,” said Murello, describing his latest art project. “It sets up a situation where Burnt Hills were on offense.”

For the last three years, Murello has been a commission artist. About 75% of his work is sports related, allowing his two big passions to collide.

“When it came time to make that decision, what do you want to do with the rest of your life, I knew I wanted to incorporate art somehow,” Murello said. “It was definitely my favorite class.”

For the Ballston Spa middle school art teacher, some of his work is on display at Cupola Coffee in Burnt Hills. It’s something that really picked up during the pandemic, and his brand Cleat and Crayon was born.

“That’s what I really like about expressing with art is being able to tell a story, get something across to the viewer, and really just try to express emotion as well as go along with it,” Murello said.

It’s also a release for Murello. But whether it’s teaching in the classroom or on the football field, he wants to create something that brings someone else joy.

“That’s the same on the Athletic field,” Murello said. “I want to set up these student-athletes for success and have a great experience with what we’re doing.”