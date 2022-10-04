Football Alumnus Sam Kamara to Join Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

Cleveland – Stony Brook football alumnus Sam Kamara signed with the Cleveland Browns and was added to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Kamara is a second-year pro, who originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, before being elevated to the Bears’ 53-man roster last October .

He ended his rookie campaign with 10 total tackles (seven solo, three assists), one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in eight games for the Bears. Kamara played defensive end and linebacker in the Bears organization.

They led the entire NFL with 14 quarterback hurries during the 2022 preseason. Kamara was released by Chicago on September 9 and has quickly found a new home.

The 24-year-old will now suit up on the practice squad for the Browns. Through four weeks, Cleveland is tied for first place in the AFC North with a 2-2 record.

The Carteret, New Jersey, native had a standout five-year career at Stony Brook from 2016-2020. During his time with the Seawolves, he totaled 110 tackles (52 solo, 58 assists), 24.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 41 games.

He finished his Collegiate career in 2020 by being tabbed to the All-CAA First Team after totaling 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in three games in the shortened season. As a junior in 2018, he was named to the All-CAA Second Team after recording 42 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks.

