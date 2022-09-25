Football Allows Only Three Points in Defeat

Next Game: at University of Rochester 10/1/2022 | 1 p.m WRPI 91.5 FM October 01 (Sat) / 1pm at University of Rochester History

PITTSFORD, NY – Sophomore Kyle Farewell kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and the St. John Fisher University defense made it hold up as the Cardinals shutout Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 3-0 in a non-league football game at Growney Stadium.

The only scoring drive of the contest covered 13 plays and 55 yards in 8:00 on the initial series. Neither team got back on the scoreboard the rest of the way, although Fisher had a 40-yard field goal try to end the first half.

RPI was held to nine first downs and 220 yards with 98 coming on the ground. Senior Dylan Burnett led all rushers with 81 yards on 19 attempts. Classmate Sterling Walker-Sutton led the Engineers receivers with four receptions and 65 yards from two quarterbacks, who combined to go 12 of 25 for 122 yards and an interception. Matt Petercuskie was 6 of 11 for 72 yards and Jake Kazanowsky was 6 of 14 for 50 yards.

Defensively, RPI allowed only 168 yards of total offense with 87 coming on 42 rushing attempts. Conner Noyes led the way with 13 tackles, including six unassisted and 3.5 for lost yards (10). Jimmy Leblo had 11 tackles (6 solo) and Joe Deptula made 10 stops (5 solo) with 1.5 for lost yards (4) and two pass breakups.

The Cardinals had two players with seven tackles apiece, including Kyle Vachon who had five unassisted along with three pass breakups.

RPI (2-2) begins Liberty League play next Saturday at the University of Rochester (1pm), while St. John Fisher is back on the field at Empire 8 foe SUNY Brockport on Saturday at 6pm.