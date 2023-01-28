Football adds wide receivers Coach AJ Hampton

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI Football Head Coach Danny Rocco continued to fill out his staff for the 2023 season, announcing the addition of AJ Hampton as wide receivers coach.

In addition to his football acumen, Hampton adds another local flair to the Keydets staff, as the Roanoke native is a product of Lord Botetourt High School. Hampton joins the VMI staff from down the road in Blacksburg where he served as a Graduate Assistant and defensive backs Coach for the Hokies.

Prior to Virginia Tech, Hampton’s stops included West Virginia State, Midwestern State, Florida State and his alma mater Emory & Henry where he got his coaching start as an Offensive quality control Assistant in 2017.

Hampton’s playing career began at the University of Mount Union (DIII) where he was a member of a Purple Raiders’ Squad that went to back-to-back national championship games. Transferring to Emory & Henry, Hampton would be a two-year starter for the Wasps, leading the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in yards per catch (19.2) and yards per game (92.2), catching a career-high 25 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

Double majoring in sports management and business, Hampton made the dean’s list four times and was a four-time academic all-conference honoree before graduating in 2018 and going on to have a short stint in the Arena League with the Carolina Energy.