Football adds Mitchell to 2023 newcomers

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football has added wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia and native of Missouri City, Texas, as the 28th member of the Longhorns’ 2023 class of newcomers. Mitchell is enrolling at Texas for the spring semester and will be listed as a junior for the 2023 season.

Mitchell played in 21 games with 15 starts during his career at Georgia, registering 38 catches for 560 yards (14.7 ypc) and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons in helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships.

In 2022, Mitchell missed nine games due to injury, but played in six with three starts and recorded nine receptions for 134 yards (14.9 ypc) and three touchdowns. He hauled in touchdown receptions in both of Georgia’s games in the College Football Playoff, posting three catches for 43 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown with 54 seconds left, against Ohio State in the semifinals in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and a 22-yard touchdown against TCU in the Championship Game. He had made his return from injury in the SEC Championship Game against LSU and threw a pass for a two-point conversion. Prior to that, he started the first two games of the season against Oregon and Samford, notching four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks.

During his freshman season in 2021, Mitchell played in all 15 games and started 12. He finished with 29 catches for 426 yards (14.7 avg.) and four touchdowns, tallying the highest percentage of Offensive snaps of any wide receiver on the team. He brought in two catches for 50 yards in the CFP Championship Game against Alabama, including the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also notched two catches in the Capital One Orange Bowl win over Michigan with an 18-yard first-quarter touchdown. Earlier in the season, he tallied a season-high five receptions for 65 yards at Tennessee. He also had four catches for 77 yards against South Carolina, including a 38-yard touchdown, to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Mitchell spent his final season of high school football at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn., near Nashville. A Consensus top-10 prospect in the state of Tennessee, he was named the 2019 Tennessean Region 5-6A Athlete of the Year. He led the team with 49 receptions for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in helping Cane Ridge to a 9-4 overall record and the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. He had previously played for Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, earning All-District 20-6A second-team honors after catching 25 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, in addition to rushing for 170 yards and five touchdowns. They helped Ridge Point advance to the 6A Division 1 area Playoffs that year.

Adonai Mitchell

Wide Receiver

6-4 • 190 • Jr.-TR

Missouri City, Texas (Georgia/Cane Ridge)

HS Coach: Eddie Woods

A transfer wide receiver from Georgia … played in 21 games with 15 starts during his career at Georgia … registered 38 catches for 560 yards (14.7 ypc) and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons in helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships … in 2022, missed nine games due to injury, but played in six with three starts … recorded nine receptions for 134 yards (14.9 ypc) and three touchdowns … hauled in touchdown receptions in both of Georgia’s games in the College Football Playoff, posting three catches for 43 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown with 54 seconds left against Ohio State in the semifinals in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and a 22-yard touchdown against TCU in the Championship game … made his return from injury in the SEC Championship Game and passed for a two-point conversion … started the first two games of the season against Oregon and Samford, notching four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks … played in all 15 games, start ing 12, in 2021 … finished with 29 catches for 426 yards (14.7 avg.) and four TDs … played more total Offensive snaps (53 percent) than any other Bulldog wide receiver … brought in two catches for 50 yards in CFP Championship Game, including the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown in fourth quarter … notched two catches in Capital One Orange Bowl win included an 18-yarder for a first-quarter touchdown … collected a season-high five receptions for 65 yards at Tennessee…four of those catches (two on third down) came on a key second-quarter touchdown drive … named SEC Freshman of the Week after having four catches for 77 yards against South Carolina, including a 38-yard touchdown catch in the 2nd quarter … pulled in two catches for 10 yards at Auburn with one being a touchdown grab for three yards … Secured three catches for 43 yards against Kentucky … tallied three catches for 38 yards at Vanderbilt … caught two passes for 42 yards against UAB … enrolled at UGA in January 2021 and participated in spring drills … compiled a team-high seven passes for 105 yards and a TD in G-Day intrasquad game … spent his final season of high school football at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn., near Nashville … a Consensus top- 10 prospect in the state of Tennessee … named the 2019 Tennessean Region 5-6A Athlete of the Year … led the team with 49 receptions for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns … helped Cane Ridge to a 9-4 overall record and the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A Playoffs in 2019 … previously played for Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas … earned All-District 20-6A second-team honors … caught 25 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns along with recording 170 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns … helped Ridge Point advance to the 6A Division 1 area Playoffs that year.