Football Adds 15 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Football Head Coach Ricky Rahne signed 15 student-athletes on National Signing Day on Wednesday. This is the first of two National Signing Days, as the second one is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“We are excited with the players we added to our program today,” Rahne said. “Each one is not only extremely talented, but also exemplifies the three Pillars that our program lives by: Care, Compete and Character. While only the beginning of our class, today we were able to improve our team across all three phases.”

December Signing Day Class

Gideon Bedada – 6-2, 214 – DE – Calgary, Alberta, Canada/Clearwater Academy (Fla.)

A three-star Recruit by 247Sports … Recorded 56 tackles, 14.5 sacks and forced five fumbles as a senior at Clearwater Academy … Helped Clearwater Academy to a 10-1 record this season and back-to-back state championships … Notched 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior.

Jalen Butler – 6-4, 216 – TE – Skokie, Ill./Niles North/Trinity Valley

Caught 17 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 at Trinity Valley … Earned All-Conference honors at Niles North in football and basketball … Scored 1,000 career points in basketball.

Anshon “Bubba” Camp – 5-10, 175 – WR – Charlotte, NC/Julius L. Chambers

Helped lead Chambers to the 2021 North Carolina State Championship Game as a junior … As a junior, completed 108-of-178 passes for 1,343 yards and 11 touchdowns … Rushed for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Cole Daniels – 6-0, 296 – DL – Sumrall, Miss./Sumrall/Mississippi Gulf Coast

A three-star Recruit by 247Sports out of high school … Played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … As a senior, had 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks … Earned All-State honors … Registered 226 tackles in high school … Notched 44 tackles and a sack in 2022 at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Zach Dantzlerward – 6-2, 296 – DL – Purcellville, Va./Loudoun Valley

Earned second-team All-Region honors … Recorded 30 tackles and a sack as a senior … Helped Loudoun Valley to a 6-5 record and a spot in the state playoffs.

Connor Drake – 6-6, 315 – OL – Charlotte, NC/Providence

A three-time, first-team All-State selection … Earned-first-team All-Conference honors and earned All-Region Accolades … A two-time team Captain … Named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Ja’Mez Drummer – 6-1, 219 – LB – Stanford, Fla./Seminole/Hutchinson

Registered 84 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception in his two years at Hutchinson.

MarShawn Ferguson – 5-9, 175 – WR – Princeton, NJ/DePaul Catholic/St. Thomas More

A three-star Recruit by 247Sports … Caught 50 passes for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … Helped DePaul Catholic to a 9-3 record and berth in the state Championship game as a senior.

Zion Frink – 6-0, 170 – S – Chesapeake, Va./Wake Forest HS

Recorded 49 tackles, 12 pass breakups and an interception his senior season.

Christian Garland – 6-2, 215 – LB – Summerville, SC/Ashley Ridge

Earned first-team All-County and All-Region honors … Had a team best 118 tackles and five tackles for loss as a senior … Selected to play in the High School Blitz All-Star Game.

Ethan Presutty – 6-1, 192 – WR – Charlotte, NC/Ardrey Kell

Caught 33 passes for 450 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior… Helped Ardrey Kell to an 8-3 record and berth in the North Carolina state playoffs.

Devin Roche – 5-7, 156 – RB – Baltimore, Md./Dunbar

A three-star Recruit by 247Sports … The No. 35 ranked Recruit in Maryland … Earned first-team All-Metro honors … Rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior … Rushed for 5,284 yards and 59 touchdowns the last two seasons at Dunbar … Helped lead Dunbar to back-to-back undefeated state Championships … Rushed for 69 yards and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass in the state championship game.

Mario Thompson – 5-11, 200 – LB – Richmond, Va./Trinity Episcopal

A three-star Recruit by 247Sports … Helped lead Trinity Episcopal to back-to-back state championships … A two-time first-team All-State honoree … Named VISAA Division I Player of the Year.

Brock Walters – 6-1, 214 – LS – Kailua Kona, HI/Winter Park (Fla.)

Ranked as the No. 13 long snapper in the country … Earned a spot at the prestigious Rubio Top-12 Long Snapping Camp … Named Special Teams Player of the Year … Selected to play in the Florida North/South All-Star Game.

Grant Wilson – 6-3, 208 – QB – Arlington, Va./Yorktown/Fordham

Completed 4-of-5 passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns this year at Fordham … In two years at Fordham, completed 10-of-13 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns … At Yorktown, he was a two- time District Offensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Conference quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year … As a senior, completed 179-of-264 passes for 2,632 yards and 24 TDs.